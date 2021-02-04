Nine cameras, 25 minutes: How ‘Chicago Fire’ pulled off its bottle episode

[This story contains spoilers for the Feb. 3 episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire.]

Wednesday Chicago fire was a bottle episode, but not one like the mainstay NBC has never attempted before. It also achieved the usual goal of a bottle episode: to save money on production costs.

During the hour, “My Lucky Day,” director Reza Tabrizi deployed nine cameras, including six GoPros placed around the set, and writers Michael Gilvary, Andrea Newman and Derek Haas wrote each act like a play. Regular actors David Eigenberg and Joe Minoso and guest stars Baize Buzan and Brian King then performed scenes taking more than 25 minutes in some cases.

“Our bottle episodes usually end up costing more than other episodes because they end up being so action-heavy no matter where we are, and we have giant builds,” Haas, Chicago fireco-creator and showrunner of The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from the single set, the finished product in which Herrmann (Eigenberg) and Cruz (Minoso) are trapped in a freight elevator with two civilians (Buzan and King) and cut off from the rest of the crew battling a fire in a storage facility looks like a typical episode of the series. The editing and camera work will be familiar to viewers. But Haas said the filming method was sort of a revelation: “If people respond to it and they really like it, there’s going to be a call to do more.”

Haas interrupted the filming of “My Lucky Day” with THR. The following interview has been edited and condensed.

It doesn’t sound any different from a typical episode, there aren’t any long uninterrupted shots of those extended takes. How did you do it?

In a habit Chicago fire episode, in one act we will have seven or eight different scenes. The challenge for this episode was to basically do five acts inside a service elevator. Because we wanted the performances to be as raw and tight as possible, we asked the actors to learn the acts as if it was a play. We did acts two and three together, so we had these 25 minute takes, when usually it’s three or four minutes.

We had three cameras and six GoPros inside the set. And we would do several takes of the stage so that we could get close and things like that. But it was a much different process from what we usually do.

What does this process generally look like, in terms of the number of cameras you use?

We will usually have two. It is rare that we have three. Sometimes we will have more if we do a giant waterfall. We rarely use GoPros, and again only if we make a big splash. Reza Tabrizi, the director of this episode, is our production manager and has been on the show since the jump. He started out as a cameraman and knows very well where to place cameras and how to move them.

What was the longest duration?

It was like 28 minutes, which is crazy for us. David and Joe are both Chicago theater guys, so that’s part of the reason we got excited about writing this particular episode and putting these two characters in it. They are excellent for playing on the small screen and in the theater.

How did the idea of ​​filming this way come about? Was that your intention from the time you wrote it?

It was quite late in the process. We had a very unusual year where we started in September instead of July. We’d snapped the first eight episodes and started the production process, and then we realized this season was really expensive because of COVID. We got the word: is there any way to reduce expenses? We don’t do a lot of bottle episodes, and in fact our bottle episodes usually end up costing more than the other episodes, because they end up being so action-heavy no matter where we are. , and we have giant constructions, so they don’t end up saving us money.

It became a writers room challenge how could we make a new version of a bottle episode? We never really did an episode that was almost all in one place. So Michael Gilvary, who is one of our editors, came up with the idea of ​​doing it in a service elevator inside a self-storage facility, and we said okay, if we can have two more actors and convincing David Eigenberg and Joe Minoso as actors and write longer scenes. It’s a lot more dialogue than we usually would.

Was there more repetition than for a regular episode?

This is another thing that was atypical for us. We don’t usually rehearse an episode shoot. But they got these four actors together and rehearsed a few days before production. It’s become a dance with the film crew of, what’s the movement going to be once they’re in space? And resetting all the junk that is flying and how it’s going to play has become part of that. So yeah, longer rehearsals involving the camera [crew] then shoot it. And sort of let it happen in a lot of ways, which we don’t normally do either.

It was Reza’s idea to let them go with it. If something lands in a place that we hadn’t thought of in advance or that wasn’t in the script, let’s just go ahead and see what happens and build from that. There were a few stunts that required some setup, but even then the actors pretended like the stunt had happened, put themselves in that position, and just kept going. It was cool.

Could you reproduce this way of filming for other episodes? Could that help with budgets given the extra costs you have with the pandemic?

[Laughs] It depends on the reception of the episode. I think people enjoyed the experience [of filming this way], and it saved money. To me it has the same kind of aspects of a Fire episode, just in a contained space. What I love about working on this show is that each episode allows you to muscle the action, romance, drama, suspense, comedy, and there isn’t one. typical skill you must have as a writer. Doing all of this in this confined space was also exciting. So if people respond to it and they really like it, there will be a call to do more.