How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Performers Get Paid?





There is no gig in the United States bigger than the Super Bowl halftime show. No. And it has nothing to do with what the performer gets paid. In fact, the NFL doesn’t pay the performer a dime at Super Bowl halftime. The Weeknd is performing at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa for what you might call free. But that’s way more than the upfront out-of-pocket payment for The Weeknd and all of the other artists who participate in the Super Bowl halftime. Over 100 million people connect to the Super Bowl through traditional TV and streaming services combined. This is a larger set of eyeballs than a musician will get in any other concert. Despite only 13 minutes on stage, that’s enough time to give a huge career boost. The musical artists who perform at halftime of the Super Bowl all see, without fail, an almost immediate increase in sales. In 2017, Lady Gagas’ sales and streaming figures the day after her performance increased by over 1,000%. This was a 534% increase for Justin Timberlake in 2018 and 434% for Maroon 5 in 2019. MORE HALF-TIME SHOWS: Top five | five worst Together, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s song catalog grew 893% immediately after their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl 54 halftime show in Miami, according to Billboard. This would suggest that it’s relatively safe to project The Weekndwill will earn, at a minimum, a 400% increase in sales and streaming numbers in the days following its Super Bowl performance. To help with the growth, The Weeknd released an album called The Highlights which features 18 of their most popular tracks, although it wasn’t available on streaming services at the end of January. Of course, the percentage growth depends in part on where the artist is ahead of time. There is only so much that one of the country’s most popular artists can grow taller overnight, but it’s always safe to assume at least some temporary Maroon 5 level growth for The Weeknd after playing the Super Bowl. , especially if he crushes his performance. MORE: Who Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 55? Weeknd’s most popular song on Spotify before the Super Bowl was Blinding Lights, which had over 650,000 streams. 400% growth would mean more than three million Blinding Lights streams projected for the day after the Super Bowl. All other songs performed by The Weeknd could expect a similar jump in streaming, in addition to all of their general music repertoire and album sales. While individual artists can earn different amounts based on their own streaming value and the price of their album, it’s safe to say that this is a huge one-day bargain for an artist like The Weeknd. It wouldn’t end after a day either. Halftime Super Bowl performers often increase their notoriety permanently for years to come. The next album will certainly be bigger than if The Weeknd had never performed at the Super Bowl. Other big events will want it too. Having 100 million people watching certainly makes a mark.







