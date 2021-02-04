Featured Top 5 Vendors In Global Post Production Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio | Business

LONDON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 3, 2021 –

The global post-production market has the potential to grow by $ 10.07 billion between 2020 and 2024, according to Technavio’s latest market research report. The report highlights the key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market. Instantly download a free sample report for more detailed analysis

The digital transformation of post-production processes will be crucial to drive growth global post-production market during the forecast period. Many TV shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The Big Bang Theory, James Bond, Star Wars, and Harry Potter have proven to be effective through the extensive use of animation and special effects. The success of these shows has created a great demand for advanced animation techniques such as stop motion, 3D and others. These factors create new opportunities for market sellers.

The success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation has been a major factor in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing consumption of online content will have a positive impact on the market as well as media industry in the years to come, says a Technavio analyst.

Post-production market: competitive landscape for suppliers

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Eros International Plc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and MGM Holdings Inc. are among the major players in the market. To help clients improve their market position, this post-production market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers insight into the skills and capabilities of these companies. The report also covers details of the competitive landscape of the markets and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

The top five suppliers in the global post-production market:

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. operates in segments such as Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The company provides both image and sound services through the WarnerMedia business unit. Some of the services are digital intermediaries, TV services, VFX services, digital restoration, ADR, Foley, and audio restoration.

Comcast Corp.

Comcast Corp. operates in segments such as cable communications, cable networks, television broadcasting, film entertainment, theme parks and sky. The advanced monetization and commerce engine, comprehensive OTT wallet, and IP broadcast and convergence bridging are the core offerings of the company.

Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc operates through the film entertainment segment. The company is mainly engaged in the activities of production, exploitation and distribution of films.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. operates in segments such as cinema, television production and multimedia network. The Company is engaged in the sale, rental and production of licensed films and certain television programs on packaged media and digital media platforms.

MGM Holdings Inc.

MGM Holdings Inc. operates in segments such as motion picture content, television content and multimedia networks. The company is involved in different stages of development, production and post-production.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and consulting company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help companies identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With more than 500 specialist analysts, the Technavios report library includes more than 17,000 reports and counts, covering 800 technologies, covering 50 countries. Their customer base consists of companies of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing customer base relies on Technavios’ comprehensive coverage, in-depth research and actionable market intelligence to identify market opportunities. existing and potential and assess their competitive positions in changing market scenarios.

