Robinhood Stock Frenzy challenges amateurs and hedge funds

Last week, the infamous Robinhood trading platform closed all purchases made in undervalued companies including GameStop, but included other actions in AMC Entertainment, Nokia and BlackBerry.

In a blog post posted by Robinhood, the retailer said: In light of recent volatility, we have limited trading for some securities to close positions only.

At that point, shareholders could either move their purchased shares of Robinhood to other trading venues or sell the shares for fear of loss.

Alexander Arapoglou, a finance professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School who teaches courses in hedge funds, trading and financial risk management, said that because Robinhood is emerging from Citadel, a multinational hedge fund company, its stocks follow the margin requirements that the hedge fund mandates.

As the price becomes more volatile, the possibility of loss becomes greater for the clearer, so as a result, Citadel will start asking for more margin, Arapoglou said. “If Robinhood cannot provide them with that margin to protect themselves from the loss, then Robinhood has to restrict the amount traded.

In December, the GameStop stock price was a measly $ 4, but the price soared to around $ 350 in the month of January alone. This expansion of interest in “dark horse” stocks came from the social chat rooms on Reddit. Articles on the r / WallStreetBets subdirectory informed investors about the inner workings of hedge fund playbooks and their billion dollar bets against stocks they believe will fall.

Millennials are a key demographic for retail brokers like Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, and Fidelity. The accessibility and ease offered by these platforms have sparked interest among young people and created new ways for them to earn money or even irritate wealthy pockets.

I figured I had some extra disposable income that I could put aside, and decided I would be fine to lose the money if that meant hurting hedge funds, said Kayla Pope, a junior specializing in public policy and interdisciplinary studies. I thought to myself that there weren’t many instances where you could go against a system on a scale that actually harms the top 1%, and that the participation was worth it.

The insurgency to buy stocks in companies like GameStop and AMC could worsen the fortunes of brokerage firms and individuals who make billions from short selling and those who participated in r / WallStreetBets have understood this.

Colton Browder, a sophomore political science student, uses both Robinhood and Fidelity to invest in these once-failing companies and also participates in the r / WallStreetBets subreddit.

He said Robinhood’s response was ridiculous.

Retail investors are going bankrupt every day in the stock market and no one is beating an eye, but because these retailers found something that was going to hurt hedge funds and all of a sudden it’s, Oh, we have to protect the retailers from themselves, Browder told me.

Robinhood’s latest blog post to its users said it had lifted restrictions on actions like GameStop on Thursday afternoon, which allowed app users to purchase a limited number of titles within the society. The platform also said it will continue to observe the behavior and trends of these companies.

Additionally, the blog said the ruling is about protecting its investors and the markets and that the retailer supports our customers and the freedom of retail investors to shape their financial futures.

This economic future that Robinhood is talking about is one that is evolving, and Arapoglou has said that for amateur investors, the platform might not be the best place to start.

It’s just a platform where people can buy and sell stocks, but the people who make money in the stock market are people who hold their stocks for years and years at a time, said Arapoglou. The idea that all you have to do is download software to your phone and have it, is not much different from betting on a soccer game.

