Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood. With her adorable charm and unmatched grace, she knows the way to everyone’s heart. One day ago, she was spotted at Mumbai airport returning from Delhi after filming her next movie with Ranbir Kapoor. This film made headlines and Shraddha stayed behind for more than a month to shoot the film.

Latest Shraddha Kapoors Airport Style is a Winter Wardrobe Goal

She made an appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a white satin shirt with long bows. She paired it with khaki jogging pants and a black trench coat. She completed her look with ankle boots. She looked like a breath of fresh air and kept her hair in messy waves. She accessorized the look with square hoops and a mask – well that goes without saying.

On the job front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. It was released in March of last year. His next one is with Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Sinha.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor To Play Bollywood’s Last Nagin; Vishal Furia to direct and Nikhil Dwivedi to produce the film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.