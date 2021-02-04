Queen of Dixon: RoseMary Crawford, author, actress and farmer, dies at 87 | Local News

RoseMary Crawford has always been completely herself – except whenever she played someone else on stage.
“RoseMary had the ability to completely inhabit a character. And when RoseMary was in that character, she became that person,” said Judith Halevy, who led community theater with Crawford at the Taos Center for the Arts for 15 years.
“In many ways she was the light and shine of Taos,” said Halevy. “She was Dixon’s Queen, no doubt about that.”
Crawford wrote and directed plays for a generation of young actors in northern New Mexico and, along with her husband Stanley Crawford, ran a sustainable family farm known for its warmth and hospitality.
After years of battling Alzheimer’s disease, Crawford passed away at her home in Albuquerque on January 15. She was 87 years old.
Crawford was born in 1933 in Melbourne, Australia. As a young adult, she went to work as a housekeeper, caring for young children on a family horse farm. The role of caregiver would last her a lifetime.
Although she never completed high school, Crawford was a gifted writer and found work as a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.
Specializing in advertising journalism, she left Australia and moved to The Rank Organization in London. Crawford applied for the job posing as a male and used his wits to convince the rental agent to involve her.
The job required him to write articles about the upcoming films and take the cast to lunch for interviews – Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren and her future good friend Sir Michael. Caine.
Floating between England and Italy, Crawford eventually made it to Greece. There she met her husband, writer Stanley Crawford, in Crete.
The pair fled Greece due to political unrest and, via Ireland, traveled to the United States with the money from Stanley’s first film rights sale. After a cross-country trip in his Mercedes with their newborn son Adam for the ride, Crawford found himself in New Mexico in 1969.
“She thought northern New Mexico, or Dixon in particular, was like Greece, but without the ocean,” said her daughter Katya Crawford, born at the old Embudo Hospital in 1970.
Crawford and her husband built a two-room adobe house in Dixon, filled with an outhouse and a water pump in the kitchen.
“Growing up, the house was like a musical instrument of baking bread, my father typing and the rain falling into pots and pans,” said Katya, who is now an associate professor and chair of the architecture department of landscape of the University of New Mexico at Albuquerque.
While Crawford cooked for her friends and family, took tap dancing lessons and brought stray animals, she also managed to write. She has written 60 diaries, countless children’s plays and poems, and thousands of cards and letters.
Her children’s plays “Never Say Never”, “The Wicked Witch and the Tickle Monster”, “The Mad King of Chalupa” and “You Gotta Have a Dream” were popular with actors and audiences alike and were performed on scene at Dixon Elementary School. School, Peasco Elementary School, Pojoaque Valley High School, Las Cruces High School, and Northern New Mexico Middle School.
Crawford was just as good on stage as he was behind the scenes at writing and directing.
“You can’t think of Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ without imagining RoseMary,” said Halevy. “I can see her standing there with her arms crossed in the nurse’s uniform.”
As an artistic and community leader, Crawford would help host the Dixon Studio Tours, designed to showcase local talent to the world.
“It would take him months to get ready for the Dixon tour,” said Pam Parker, who owns Taos Gems and Minerals and worked with Crawford for many years at the Taos Center for the Arts. “And then she fed everyone that came. They got these lovely baked goods and teas and a tour of the farm.”
“There is one thing I admire more than anything in life, its people who work their entire lives,” said John Nichols (author of the Milagro Bean Field War trilogy and the 1988 Robert Redford film) . “RoseMary loved to be alive and to share with everyone.”
After Crawford was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and began to lose her thoughts and words, her indomitable spirit stayed with her.
“One of my favorite memories is that there was a cave with crystals in the hills above Dixon. You had to climb a big mountain to get there,” Halevy said. “I spent an afternoon there with RoseMary – we sang all the Broadway tunes she ever heard.
“It was RoseMary’s idea of paradise,” Halevy said.
A celebration of Crawford’s life will take place at his family farm, El Bosque Garlic Farm in Dixon, as soon as restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.