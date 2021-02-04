Julianne Hough’s stunning kitchen in Hollywood Hills home has unexpected details – see inside





03 February 2021 – 18:24 GMT



Hannah hargrave DWTS pro Julianne Hough gave a preview of her beautiful Hollywood Hills home and her kitchen is out of this world



Julianne Hough lives in a beautiful perched house and his kitchen alone belongs to a design magazine. The professional dancer gave fans a taste of the culinary space that showcased her impressive sense of home style. MORE: Julianne Hough Looks Amazing In One-Of-A-Kind All-White Workout Outfit Julianne was dancing around her kitchen in an Instagram post wearing a red two-piece outfit and allowed her followers to see the awe-inspiring space around her. Loading the player … WATCH: Julianne Hough’s mom looks as gorgeous as she is in a swimsuit From gorgeous lighting to chic, blue cabinets and marble counters, the kitchen looked simple but expertly designed.

There’s even a bookcase ladder to keep the tops of your cabinets close at hand! Julianne had previously revealed details of her home to Best houses and garden and proudly says: “I created a safe and special place where I really feel like me.” She added: “Rather than buying fashionable, Jake [Arnold, interior designer] and I was both drawn to things that seemed timeless to me. I like it when you can’t tell the age of an object, when you don’t know if it’s brand new or a century old. “ MORE: Find Out What Julianne Hough eats for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner MORE: Julianne Hough Shares Inside Insight Of Very Glamorous Private Jet Julianne loves her kitchen cabinets Julianne recently showed a little more of her home when she posted a video in her social media notebook. She was filming her first live workshop for her fitness brand, KINRGY, and shared a glimpse of her bedroom, kitchen, and garage – the latter which she turned into a gym space. RELATED: Julianne Hough’s hot red workout outfit could be her sizziest yet MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in crop top and hot pants Julianne has an incredible library ladder in her kitchen to reach the top shelves Julianne lives alone in the house after leaving her husband, Brooks Laich, last year after two years of marriage. “We took with love and care the time we needed to make the decision to separate”, the two declared a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from this place. We ask for your compassion and respect for our privacy in the future. “ Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







