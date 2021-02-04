Image source: INSTGARAM / OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS World Cancer Day 2021: Tahira Kashyap to Sonali Bendre, inspiring stories from Bollywood celebrities

Every year, the International Union for the Fight against Cancer (UICC) hosts World Cancer Day on January 4, to raise awareness around the world and inspire action for a cancer-free future. Bollywood actors not only entertain us, but even inspire us in so many ways. There have been many Bollywood celebrities who have not only been heroes on screen but also in their real lives. They courageously fought this deadly disease and emerged victorious.

As the world today comes together to celebrate the spirits of cancer patients and survivors, let’s take a look at the inspiring stories of Bollywood actors who have suffered from the disease:

Sonali Bendre

In 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The actress fought illness hard and redefined life after illness. Sonali tweeted: “There is no one way to say how our experiences change or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I have learned is to never let myself be held back. I prefer to dress and introduce myself! “

In an interview, Sonali said, “After spending all night accepting it, I got up and decided not to cry or cry anymore. From now on there will be happiness. I saw the sun come up, clicked a photo and shared it with my family and daughters, and said, girls, turn on the sun. “Sonali’s courage has indeed inspired many of his fans and cancer survivors around the world.

Tahira Kashyap

The wife of Ayushmann Khurrana’s director, Tahira Kashyap, suffered from cancer and documented her cancer journey on social media that inspired so many. Whether posting photos of her bald head or showing off her scars, her posts have conveyed messages of hope for many women with breast cancer. She even offered a podcast, My-ex breast, where she spoke about the fight against cancer and its effects on her family.

Anurag Basu

In 2004, director Anurag Basu suffered from acute promyelocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer. Although doctors predicted his chance of survival was 50%. Anurag didn’t let that shake him and he continued to write scripts and finished the movie from his hospital bed. He released films like Barfi and proved that any battle can be strong will.

In an interview, Anurag said: “One evening Mahesh Bhatt came to visit me, he put his hand on my forehead and burst out crying aloud. I was very shocked to find that a man too strong behaved in this way. He put his calming hands. my forehead and said, “Anurag tujhe cancer hai. But I put on a brave forehead and said, it’s like cold, cough and fever. I know I’ll be able to fight this without worrying. “

Manisha Koirala

The actress won a battle with ovarian cancer. She also wrote a memoir, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life.

Manisha had shared photos of her journey on social networks. Her profile on social media is a source of inspiration for anyone battling cancer. In one of the posts, she shared a collage in which the first photo was of her lying on a hospital bed and the second standing valiantly surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

In addition to the collage, she wrote: “Always grateful to have a second chance at life. GM Friends .. it’s an amazing life and a chance to live a happy and healthy life (sic).”

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009. Lisa is one of those celebrities who has always spoken out about her ordeal with the disease.

In an interview, Lisa said: “Cancer has changed me, but also in a strange way it has been a gateway to a new phase. People don’t necessarily associate cancer with finding the love of your life, but I got married living with cancer. There is no limit to my cancer. “

She also said, “My life has gotten out of hand for too many times. Through my Buddhist practices, I have come to a great sense of peace.”