Sonic the Hedgehog loses another actor as Amy Rose quits





In another shocking upheaval for the Sonic franchise, Cindy Robinson announces that she will no longer be broadcasting Amy Rose on social media.

First appeared in 1996 Sonic CD, Amy Rose has had many different voices over the years. The first was Lynn Harris, who played the stubborn hedgehog in brief voice clips before being replaced by longtime voiceover actress Jennifer Douillard for in Sonic‘sDreamcast era, which included both Sonic adventure games, 2003 Sonic heroes, and several other derivative and portable titles. Then came Lisa Ortiz, who voiced Amy in the English dub of Sonic x before being introduced in games with the 2005 Shadow the hedgehog. This lasted until an upheaval in 2010, when Cindy Robinson reprized the role in both subsequent games and both seasons of Cartoon Network. Supersonic detonation animated series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Former Xbox, SEGA & EA Director Peter Moore Returns To The Game Now, it looks like the brave pink heroine is about to get a new voice as Robinson prepares to pass the Amys-branded Piko-Piko hammer after a decade.Cindy robinson confirmed she was quitting the role of Amy Rose on Twitter following news about the departure of other Sonic virtual assistants over the past week. This sparked a wave of love and support from fans, who shared images of autograph sessions with Robinson and expressed disappointment that she was no longer involved in the Sonic series after 10 long years. It is true. Im charging with my brilliant compadres. – Cindy Robinson (@RedHeadSaidProd) February 3, 2021 Cindy Robinsons’ announcement comes right after Roger Craig Smith, revealing that he is also parting ways with the Sonic franchise after voicing the Blue Blur during the same time Robinson played Amy. Fans have started speculating on who will replace him in the future, with the most common theory being that Sega is aiming to bring Sonic film actor Ben Schwartz into the games to raise awareness of the franchise’s various media – this which was also the reason why the 4Kids-based cast of Sonic x was brought back to the mid-2000s. The departures of Roger Craig Smith and Cindy Robinson from their iconic roles seem to indicate that Sega wants to start from scratch with a whole new cast of voices for the future. Sonic Games. There’s no word on who will replace Robinson as Amy just yet, but fans will likely hear about this new actor in the next one. Sonic prime animated series, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix next year. In the meantime, players will surely be missed by Cindy Robinson as the voice of Amy Rose, even as they prepare for a whole new era for the Sonic the hedgehog franchise. Next: Is Sonic Adventure 3 Teased By SEGA? Source: Cindy robinson How to record Mordin Solus in Mass Effect 3

About the Author J. Brodie Shirey

(452 published articles)

J. Brodie Shirey is just a simple man trying to make his way through the universe, but aren’t we all? He currently lives in York, PA and works as a dishwasher at Shallow Brook Intermediate School. He’s a big fan of comics, video games, and sci-fi and enjoys writing reviews for his blog during his off-peak hours, at least when he’s not writing articles for ScreenRant or scripts for some of the. his crazy ideas for TV shows.



A graduate of York County School of Technology, he has self-published several books on Amazon and once won first place at a regional computer fair for a CGI animated short. He might post it on Youtube one day. He hopes that working for this site will be his first step into the larger universe of online writing, as the Megazord technology has yet to be invented and it does not appear to have Force powers. You can view his work on The strange fox, buy his books on Amazon.com, see his scripts published on Script revolution, or see his portfolio Here or Here. He can also be followed on Twitter @FoxUncanny. More from J.Brodie Shirey







