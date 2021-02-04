Disclosure: The Oscar Documentary That Changed Hollywood

One of the things you started off with in the movie is something that’s a long-standing comedy trope: the man in the robe. Milton Berle, Flip Wilson, Jamie Foxx, Dustin Hoffman. Is this a comedy trope that should end?

I mean, I think it should, no, because what are we laughing at? Aside from the trans stuff, what are we laughing at? Are you laughing at how funny it is to be a girl? What is so funny about this? It’s like the biggest insult you can throw at anyone, it’s derogatory terms about a woman’s body or that you act like a girl. What does this say to the world? That’s what a man in a robe is. It’s like, Oh, he’s so dumb because he acts like a woman.

Or is he so ugly, right? This is the other part.

You would make such an ugly woman, and there’s nothing worse than being an ugly woman, right? I think it’s tired. I think it’s old, and I think it’s lazy and ultimately demotivating. So yeah, I want to see the end of this as a joke.

This is one of the things that really struck my heart. I felt a lot of heartache and anger and disappointment in myself because I know I laughed at these things, at these characters, and acted as an audience member or as a writer with the drag joke. Look how silly or ugly he looks in the wig and dress. How do you think we viewers should feel about being part of all of this?

It’s something we all experience, trans and non-trans. We all laughed. We have all been accomplices. So what happens in real time during these 90 minutes [of the documentary]? It is magic. This is what is so precious. You suddenly question that laughter. You can’t teach somebody that. Someone has to experience it themselves, and have this growth in real time, and then come out of the changed theater. Once you see it, you cannot see it. We just need to understand it, do a critical analysis of it and be able to do this self-interrogation with the information. Now we know.

Another thing that you focus on are the crime shows and medical shows that really treated trans existence as something weird or twisted. The shock value. It seems like the first part of the movie focuses on how we make fun of trans people and then the next step is fear of them, right?

Absolutely. It’s frightening; it’s frightening; that’s something you should get rid of, right? Ultimately what these stories tell us is two things: that we shouldn’t be part of the public space because there is something wrong with us, or that we are not. not who we say we are. We are not real: we have deceived you. You thought you saw a woman in the hospital, but this woman has a penis. She’s not really a woman. It’s the twist: she really is a him, and that’s not true. When were not real, were dehumanized, and then you can kill us.

After fear comes violence. You show scenes where the characters from the TV shows melt away: I’m in a relationship with a woman who turns out to be a trans woman, and it’s shocking and I’m angry, and I’m going to throw her against the wall.

Yeah. Violence is the most difficult to fight and it is real. Trans people experience violence in so many ways. Most of the time when trans people are in a relationship, their partner knows they are trans.