Caesars Entertainment announces investment in fantasy sports





Caesars Entertainment, Inc. last month announced a strategic investment in daily fantasy sports platform SuperDraft, Inc., with the goal of strengthening the company’s online and mobile sports betting offerings. According to a January 25 press release, Caesars takes an initial minority position in equities with an option to increase its stake over time to 100% to predetermined levels. Financial details of the initial investment were not disclosed. Adding daily fantasy sports is a perfect fit with our strategic vision for mobile and online sports, said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. The innovative SuperDrafts multiplier game mode is unique in the market and we believe it is. it offers a great opportunity to strengthen our position in the sports game landscape. SuperDraft currently operates in seven professional sports in more than 35 states. As part of this investment, SuperDraft will join the online brands Caesars, World Series of Poker, Caesars Online Casino and William Hill. The William Hill portion of the transaction depends on the conclusion of Acquisition of Caesars for 3.7 billion dollars from the British bookmaker , which was announced in September and is subject to certain closing conditions and William Hill shareholder approval. Were very excited to be a part of the powerful Caesars gaming ecosystem, said Steve Wang, CEO and Founder of SuperDraft, Inc. Everyday fantasy gamers deserve a breath of fresh air and were here to transform the industry. SuperDraft is now well positioned to accelerate its growth with financial stability while broadening its appeal to consumers with bigger contests and better rewards for players of all interest levels. To kick off the partnership, SuperDraft will launch its first million dollar tournament on February 7, Super Bowl Sunday.







