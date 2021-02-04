Missouri’s Best Choice of Valentine’s Day Candy





Looking at last year's run up to Valentine's Day, a job website has determined that Missouri's favorite Valentine's Day candy is M & Ms's. This according to a Google Trends analysis in the run-up to Valentine's Day last year. The # 1 candy pick in Oklahoma and Illinois is pretty cliché. Strawberries covered in chocolate. How could someone spoil perfectly good fruit and chocolate by mixing them up? It is a violation of the fruit and cake rule. The Fruit and Cake Rule states that fruit and cakes should never (with a few exceptions) be put together. Chocolate and fruit are an extension of this rule as far as I'm concerned. At least in Kansas, their first choice of candy is romantic. Hershey kisses. I mean, can you go wrong with Kisses? I do not think so. Heart-shaped chocolates are the way to a Texan's heart and sweet tooth. And you can't go wrong in the Pacific Northwest with chocolate roses. Leave it to Iowa, Michigan and North Dakota to do Conversation hearts their most popular Valentine's Day candy. I don't know what that says about people in those states who choose Conversation Hearts over chocolate as their most popular candy, but there is something nostalgic about it. And let California take care of candy necklaces. I'm not sure what this says about Californians that this is the most popular Valentine's Day candy out there. Maybe they've been in the sun for too long? If you are interested here is a map courtesy of Zippa.com with all of the state's best candy picks for Valentine's Day. M & Ms really aren't a bad choice. Now if you're just going to buy a bag of them and throw them at your sweetheart wishing him a happy valentine's day. Expect them to come to your mind. But pack them with other Valentine's Day treats. Like a jewel or a pair of valentine themed socks. You will probably be OK. And this heart-shaped box of assorted chocolates has nothing on some of the Valentine's Day packaging and personalization options that M & M's has to offer. their website. You can really personalize M & Ms's to create a unique gift that your sweetie won't want to eat. Good job, dear Missourians. M&M seem like a solid choice for a Valentine's Day treat. Especially if you make it a bigger Valentine's Day gift or go out of your way and create something especially for your partner.







