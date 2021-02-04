Universal Electronics Inc. Introduces UEI Virtual Agent for Entertainment and Smart Home Devices | Business

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 3, 2021 –
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal detection and control technologies for the smart home, introduces UEI Virtual Agent to provide an integrated AI-powered support framework for entertainment and smart home devices, enabling self-help capabilities.
UEI Virtual Agent is designed to address common integration, feature discovery, and troubleshooting challenges for entertainment and smart home devices. In addition to solving user issues related to connected devices, UEI Virtual Agent helps reduce the cost of managing and supporting an installed base of connected devices for manufacturers and service providers, and can be easily integrated in the connected device itself, as well as in the holder. websites and mobile apps, offering help where and when it’s needed. (Photo: Business Wire)
The UEI Virtual Agent is designed to address common integration, feature discovery, and troubleshooting challenges for entertainment devices and for the smart home. The UEI Virtual Agent is powered by UEI’s nevo.ai white-label digital assistant and a comprehensive device knowledge graph spanning over one million devices.
For connected TV and audio devices, UEI Virtual Agent can be accessed directly on any screen, including TV, phone, computer and tablet, to guide users through installation and operation. integration, configuration and troubleshooting. UEI Virtual Agent is also available as a native Android TV app optimized for the TV screen as an additional service with UEI’s industry-leading Android TV voice remote offerings.
For smart home devices, UEI Virtual Agent is pre-integrated with QuickSet Widget, a new offering from UEI that allows OEMs to upgrade their products to become cloud-connected and interoperable with other devices in the world. House.
As a stand-alone offering, UEI Virtual Agent can be quickly deployed for a wide range of connected products to deliver a complete digital transformation of the support experience. When used in combination with products powered by UEIs QuickSet 5.0, UEI Virtual Agent brings an enhanced experience with knowledge of existing devices in the home to provide increased real-time troubleshooting capabilities and improved interoperability.
The UEI Virtual Agent was launched in Q3 2020 for UEI-branded devices and support website, and will be available worldwide for OEMs of consumer entertainment, air conditioning, and home appliances in Q2. quarter 2021. It will initially be available in English with additional languages available later in 2021..
The UEI Virtual Agent is designed to simplify continuous support, on and off device, and improve the user experience by addressing the most challenging aspects of supporting connected devices in an evolving smart home, said Arsham Hatambeiki , senior vice president of product and technology at UEI. Connected products represent an ongoing promise that brands make to their users, and a supportive learning framework helps ensure that.
About Universal Electronics Inc.
Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the world leader in universal detection and control technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hotel and air conditioning. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.
