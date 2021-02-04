The late actor Hal Holbrook was ‘grateful’ to grow up in Weymouth

As an award-winning character actor, Hal Holbrook has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. But that is nothing compared to the influence the town of Weymouth had on him as a child.

Holbrook, who traveled the world for over 50 years as Mark Twain in a one man show and delivered the immortal advice, Follow the Money in the classic political thriller All the Presidents Men, died on January 23 at 95 years.

Holbrook was born in Cleveland to a mother who had been a vaudeville dancer and a father he described as a bum in a 1996 interview with The Patriot Ledger. When he was still very young, both of his parents simply disappeared, he said. So, Holbrook and his two sisters came to Weymouth to be raised by their grandfather, Allen B. Holbrook, on Shaw Road, now Sargent Road.

“The whole area is where I’m from, that’s where I grew up,” Holbrook told The Ledger in 2006 before a special performance by Mark Twain Tonight! at Weymouth High School. “It is really a pleasure to go back. When you don’t have a mother and father, knowing that you have a story behind you becomes very important.”

The roots of the Holbrook family run deep in Weymouth, dating back to 1635, when the Reverend Joseph Hull and 21 families arrived from Weymouth, England, and settled in what was then called Wessagusset. Holbrook said his ancestor, Thomas Holbrook, was among them.

A house built at 238 Park Ave. by Thomas Holbrook and lovingly restored by Hal Holbrook’s late cousin, Jane Holbrook Jewell, is the headquarters of the Weymouth Historical Society.

Holbrook’s grandfather went from a poor dirt-poor 12-year-old factory worker to one of Stetson Shoe Co.’s most successful salespeople His wealth gave Hal and his sisters a front -taste of living comfortably. Those years (1928 to 1937) spent watching his grandfather rub off on Holbrook. He incorporated his grandfather’s mannerisms into his portrayal of Mark Twain in his 70s, even though Holbrook was barely 30. Ah, the miracle of makeup and sticky mustaches.

In 1959, after years of perfecting his material in small towns, Holbrook made his Twain debut in a critically acclaimed off-Broadway theater. Mr. Holbrook’s material is outrageous, his ability to hold an audience while playing is brilliant, the New York Times said. The New Yorker called it a dazzling display of virtuosity.

Holbrook toured as a costumed Twain in the writers’ familiar white suit and white hair whenever he wasn’t busy with other acting jobs. He would update the show to fit the times and performed the role on his own account approximately 2,200 times. He hung up the white suit in 2017.

Holbrook won five Emmys and a Tony Award. He specialized in portraying characters of integrity and grace: Don Quixote in “ Man of La Mancha ” on Broadway; Abraham Lincoln in two mini-series on the 16th President; and her Emmy-winning role in the 1970-71 television series, The Senator. Holbrook also played Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” ‘and has played a legion of fine supporting roles in films such as “Julia”, “The Firm”, “The Fog” and “Wall Street”. He was a constant presence on TV too, having appeared on The West Wing, Grays Anatomy, Sons of Anarchy, and Bones.

In 2008, at age 82, Holbrook received his first Oscar nomination for playing a lonely widower befriending young traveler Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch) in director Sean Penns Into the Wild.

But his most famous role in movies was the mysterious informant Deep Throat (later revealed to be FBI official Mark Felt), who provided key information to Woodward and Bernstein in All the President’s Men. Holbrook portrayed him as a bundle of nerves smoking cigarettes, telling Woodward in a dark DC parking lot, Follow the money.

In 1980, Holbrook met actress Dixie Carter on the set of the TV movie The Killing of Randy Webster. They married in 1984, two years before Carter landed the role of Julia Sugarbaker in the long-running television series Designing Women. Holbrook has appeared on the show regularly as her boyfriend, Reese Watson. She died in 2010.

Holbrook had two children, Victoria and David, with his first wife; one daughter, Evie, from her second marriage to actress Carol Rossen; and was the stepfather of Ginna and Mary Dixie Carter.

Holbrook occasionally returned to the South Shore. On May 17, 2006, Holbrook and Carter spent five hours at the Weymouth Historical Society and then dined at the BarkerTavern in Scituate.

Hingham writer Roy Harris Jr. interviewed Holbrook ahead of his October 14, 2006 performance at Weymouth High.

I was so excited about the hours I spent with him that I actually put feelings with his publicist about doing a biography of Hal. But he had just started working on his autobiography, so they turned me down, Harris recalled Wednesday. Holbrook published his memoir, Harold: The Boy Who Became Mark Twain, in 2011

Towards the end of his show in Weymouth, Holbrook did something actors rarely do: he broke the fourth wall to speak directly to the audience.

I never stray from my character, but I want to tell you how happy I am to be back here, Holbrook told the crowd. I am grateful where I am from. I am grateful to know that I have ancestry coming from here, and that I am carrying on with something decent, as they have tried to do in their life.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

