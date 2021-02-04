Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘no longer talking’ – amid reports they are on the verge of divorce





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “are no longer talking,” according to a new report. Amid reports the 40-year-old is preparing to divorce her rapper husband after six years of marriage, an insider told E! News that Kim and Kanye “are completely done”. The insider said Kim “is trying to stay strong and get on with her life” and “continue to work on the logistics of the divorce announcement.” The source also noted that their separation is “completely official in her mind.” A second insider said: “Kanye has also completely finished his marriage and is moving on.” “He doesn’t care about Kim’s priorities for delaying a divorce announcement. He’ll drop before she’s ready if he has to. He wants a divorce just as much as Kim does. Rumors of Kims’ divorce from Kanye made headlines in early January, after Page sixreported that they were already in settlement talks. Fans feared the couple were heading for divorce last July, when Kanye opened up about their daughter North’s near-abortion at a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him locked up. The rapper also claimed to have tried to divorce Kimever since she met Meek Mill in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to criticize his stepmother Kris Jenner. Kanye then deleted the tweets and hours later Kim released a statement about her husband’s behavior. In the statement, the reality TV star spoke about her husband’s mental health, explaining how incredibly complicated and painful it can be to fight with bipolar disorder. The mother of four has also called on the audience to show her family’s compassion during such a difficult time. Days later, the 43-year-old issued a public apology to Kim on Twitter. The couple then put on a united front by taking their children on a decisive triptych in the Dominican Republic. But since then their relationship has reportedly deteriorated and Kanye has been locked up at his Wyoming ranch – while Kim remains in Los Angeles. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014, and the couple share four children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Goss.ie reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for comment.

