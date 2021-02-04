Musical review: Foo Fighters – Medicine at midnight | Entertainment

The Foo Fighters’ latest album is unlike any of the band’s previous efforts. Frontman Dave Grohl has said he wants to make a party album. Inspired by elements of pop, funk and rock, Medicine at Midnight fulfills Grohls’ vision.
For me, the new material makes comparisons to the delicious sound diversion delivered by U2 on Pop. Much like the release of U2 in 1997, the Foo Fighters shift gears and venture down a twisty road that shows Grohl still has a few surprises up his sleeve.
Grohl talks about the good things to come on the opening track which echoes with a sense of spiritual cleansing and refocused determination as he sings, But if it’s our last time / Make up your own mind / I’ve been waiting all a life to live / Its hour to ignite / I make a fire.
The title track has a steamy dance vibe reminiscent of David Bowie’s that delivers sophisticated energy, highlighted by Chris Shifletts’ passionate guitar solo that instantly recalls the genius of Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Shame Shame is the first single from the album and deviates the furthest from Foo Fighters’ signature sound. It’s a slow dark burn of unease that sets a hypnotic tone as Grohl announces, I will be war at your door / Come and let me in.
Waiting on a War details the heightened angst caused by growing political and global tensions, creating an uncertain environment that has stripped our innocence and forced many to live on each day simply waiting for the heavens to fall. Grohl reflects on the current situation in a search for a renewed purpose by singing, Just Waiting For A War For This And That / There Must Be More Than That.
No Son of Mine is inspired by the band’s proven formula of delivering straightforward rock that degrades and gets messy from the start. Filled with contempt for the consequences of blindness followed by leaders who have no moral compass, Grohl declares, None of my sons will ever be / Under the power that is vested in you / March in slaughter on your knees.
The acoustic beauty of Chasing Birds displays the lighter side of the band before ending it all on a catchy note with the guitar punch unleashed on Love Dies Young, making Medicine at Midnight the perfect prescription to heal what ails you.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit