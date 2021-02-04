Golden Globes: Sia’s ‘music’ wins nods despite autism controversy





9:10 am PST 02/03/2021



through



Mia Galuppo



The poorly rated film, which has yet to be released in the US and was not on the radar of awards experts, is the singer-songwriter’s first director.

When the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, there were the usual upheavals, snubs and surprises, but one film particularly stood out, in large part because few had even heard of it. The feature film The music earned a nod for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, while its star Kate Hudson also won a nomination for Best Actress. The film was not on the awards expert list as a major award contender this season, and it currently has a 29% freshness rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The music is the directorial debut feature from singer-songwriter Sia, and follows a free-spirited, newly sober drug dealer (Hudson) who finds himself the sole guardian of his autistic teenage stepsister, named Music , who is played by Maddie Ziegler. Leslie Odom Jr. also plays the role of the couple’s friend and neighbor. In addition to directing, Sia wrote and performed 10 original songs for the film’s backing album. Last year, Sia’s decision to pick Ziegler, who has appeared in numerous music videos for the performer, sparked backlash as a nonverbal character with autism, as opposed to an artist with autism. “Why don’t you watch my movie before you judge it? FURY,” the singer wrote in a tweet in November after a teaser for the movie dropped, prompting a backlash on social media. She then responded to specific reviews on social media, writing on Twitter that the film is based on her ‘neuroatypical’ friend, adding: “I made this film with nothing but love for him and his mother.” (All tweets have since been deleted.) The music, which was first announced in 2015, was released in Sia’s native Australia via StudioCanal in January. The film is yet to be released in the US, slated for an overnight release only on February 10 in select Imax theaters before being released on PVOD platforms on February 12. Golden Globe referees, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long been known for making wacky choices. In the same way The music, other surprises this year include the Netflix series Emily in Paris and Pawl, while snubs include Spike Lee’sDa 5 bloods and Michaela Coel’s I can destroy you. The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.







