And at first there was Gordon Parks

Because this year marks the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking 1971 film, Shaft; because two fine exhibitions of his pioneering photojournalism are currently on view in the Jack Shainman Galleries in Chelsea; because a sequel to his influential 1957 series, The Atmosphere of Crime, is a highlight of In and Around Harlem, now on view at the Museum of Modern Art; and because, one way or another, despite the long shadow cast by a man widely regarded as the quintessential black American photographer of the twentieth century, he is too little known, the time seems to have come to revisit certain elements. of remarkable life, style and unmitigated relevance. by Gordon Parks.

The last born of 15 children, he has made a career of firsts.

Born Gordon Roger Alexander Buchanan Parks in Fort Scott, Kan., On November 30, 1912, he attended separate schools where he was prohibited from playing sports and was advised not to aim for college because higher education was unnecessary for those intended to be carriers. and the maids.

Once he was beaten for walking with a fair-skinned cousin. He was once thrown into the Marmaton River by three white boys who were perfectly aware that he could not swim. Once he was evicted from a house of brothers-in-law where he was sent to live after his mother died. It was in Saint-Paul, at Christmas. He rode all night on a cart to warm up.