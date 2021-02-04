Entertainment
And at first there was Gordon Parks
Because this year marks the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking 1971 film, Shaft; because two fine exhibitions of his pioneering photojournalism are currently on view in the Jack Shainman Galleries in Chelsea; because a sequel to his influential 1957 series, The Atmosphere of Crime, is a highlight of In and Around Harlem, now on view at the Museum of Modern Art; and because, one way or another, despite the long shadow cast by a man widely regarded as the quintessential black American photographer of the twentieth century, he is too little known, the time seems to have come to revisit certain elements. of remarkable life, style and unmitigated relevance. by Gordon Parks.
The last born of 15 children, he has made a career of firsts.
Born Gordon Roger Alexander Buchanan Parks in Fort Scott, Kan., On November 30, 1912, he attended separate schools where he was prohibited from playing sports and was advised not to aim for college because higher education was unnecessary for those intended to be carriers. and the maids.
Once he was beaten for walking with a fair-skinned cousin. He was once thrown into the Marmaton River by three white boys who were perfectly aware that he could not swim. Once he was evicted from a house of brothers-in-law where he was sent to live after his mother died. It was in Saint-Paul, at Christmas. He rode all night on a cart to warm up.
The road to fame had many detours.
At various times in his early years, Parks played the piano in a brothel, was a janitor in a flophouse, and a diner on the cross-country railroad. He survived these vicissitudes to become, following a route that was anything but direct, the first black member of the Farm Security Administration with a photographic body; the first black photographer for the United States Office of War Information; the first black photographer for Vogue; the first black photographer for the weekly Life; and, years later, the first noir filmmaker to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio. By the standards of the Jim Crow era, Parks’ perseverance has reached biblical level.
He had his shooting robes.
As passengers have done everywhere and always, those of the North Coast Limited between Chicago and Seattle threw their reading on board when they were done. Parks picked up the well-leafed magazines and, bringing them home, discovered both the Depression-era images of photographers like Dorothea Lange and the exotic spheres depicted in Vogue.
He bought his first camera from a Seattle pawnshop in 1937 and learned how to use it himself. Back in the Minneapolis area where he had lived for a while, he spotted filming work for local department stores. All but one rejected him.
These included Frank Murphy, the most fashionable boutique in town, a boutique with a running fountain, a resident parrot, and clientele running to women from the Pillsbury, Ordway and Dayton and who were counting on the buyers there. to provide them with things like telephone dresses, for those who found it improper to take dormant calls.
According to legend, it was the owners’ wife, Madeleine, who insisted that her husband hire the nascent photographer despite his inexperience, for reasons that have never been elucidated. The bet paid off, as the footage that Parks produced quickly resulted in more work, local exposure and a phone call from Marva Louis, then wife of world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, who encouraged him to move to Chicago, where he began to take portraits of women of the world. It was a career transit compressed into a sequence of events so implausible it seemed cinematic. Yet for Parks, this was just the start.
From the start, Parks was able to make a beautiful image, said photography critic Vince Aletti. And it’s true that long after Parks established his reputation with flawless photographic series on the civil rights movement, the Harlem gangs, the Black Panthers, Malcolm X, and the Nation of Islam, he continued to to move easily between photojournalism and fashion work for which he has maintained a lifelong esteem and which, with his access to elements of black life largely invisible to white readers, has been one of the reasons why he was first hired by Life.
He never looked down on fashion.
Throughout his life, fashion continued to play a sufficiently important role in the evolution of Parks that he knowingly wrote in a memoir, Voices in the Mirror, of Chanels easy classicism, Molyneuxs grace, Schiaparellis kooky get- ups and assimilate the color of blood. shed by a murdered gang member he photographed one evening to that of a Dior dress shot the morning of the same day.
And fashion photography, with its muted formalism and unwavering embrace of beauty, has found its place in Parks’ most influential documentary photographs, whether of farmers, fishmongers, longshoremen or poor First Nations peoples of the Northwest Territories.
At first glance, one of the images on display at Jack Shainman’s house might even be mistaken for something shot on a mission for a fashion image. Photographed by Parks in 1956 in Mobile, Ala., The lush color image depicts an unidentified young woman at the time, Joanne Thornton Wilson was discovered decades later and honored by the Gordon Parks Foundation, incorporated in 2006 to preserve and promoting her work and a girl standing on a sidewalk outside a department store neatly dressed in white pumps, a lace dress, crinolines and Mary Janes patent leather. Above their heads hangs a spooky neon sign: Colorful Entrance.
At the time, black people weren’t even seen by most other photographers, Mr. Aletti said, referring to Parkss Restraints: Open and Hidden series. Being a black photographer, he honored black people. He made them look their best even when they wore coveralls.
He personified cool.
Cool, as everyone knows, is a trait that can be possessed but not acquired. Either you have it or you don’t. Gordon was cool before I knew what it was cool, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper recently told this reporter. Mr. Coopers’ relationship with Gordon Parks began in childhood and continued until the older man’s death in 2006 at the age of 93. Throughout this time, Parks maintained a close friendship with Mr. Coopers’ mother, heiress and entrepreneur Gloria Vanderbilt, one who has long survived her early romantic phase.
Cool is also tricky, as Cooper noted. It can be a loaded adjective loaded, easy to misinterpret, and just as simple to disdainfully deploy. Yet, looking at paparazzi photos of Mr. Coopers ‘and Parks’ mother through the decades, the eye often does not go to the noted society beauty with her elongated swan neck but to her mustached mate in his tuxedo. or his turtleneck cashmere or his Herms or Scottish ties. tweeds.
When academic Henry Louis Gates Jr. first met Parks, what struck him was how incredibly good-looking he was. When Frank Yablans, former head of Paramount Pictures who would later hire Parks to direct Leadbelly, a biopic of blues singer Huddie Ledbetter, recalled his first meeting with him, he described the landfarmers’ son as a New York sophisticated but with the touch. of ordinary man.
What amazed actor Richard Roundtree about Parks when he was cast to play a suave, unfazed Harlem detective and, in a sense, Shaft’s first black superhero, is how character looked like the director himself.
John Shaft was Gordon Parks.
Make no mistake, it was his vision, totally, right down to the colors on the walls and the No Name Bar, Mr Roundtree said recently by phone from his home in Southern California. John Shaft’s character, actually, was Gordon Parks.
At least in a sartorial sense, he probably was. Although the costumes for the film are attributed to veteran theater and film designer Joseph G. Aulisi, Mr Roundtree said it was Parks who escorted him to his personal tailor to outfit him for the role.
After signing for the film, he took me to Morty Sills, Mr Roundtree said, referring to a venerable New York tailor. There, the actor was dressed in turtlenecks and tailored pants in soft colors that the director also preferred. The Shafts leather trench coat is perhaps the most frequently copied image in the film, closest to anything resembling the pimp-style sets that have become a flaw in the blaxploitation films that followed Shaft, seeking to exploit its unforeseen success.
But the rest of the wardrobe that Parks chose for John Shaft, the private black cock, it’s a sex machine for all girls, as the Oscar-winning Isaac Hayess theme song describes is much closer to something you would expect to see on James Bond. He wanted to get that chic English feel, if you will, Mr Roundtree said.
Shaft conforms to and subverts the establishment’s dress codes, with oversized checks and wide lapels, said Christopher Laverty, author of the Clothes on Film blog, in an email. He scared the whites because he looked better in their clothes than them.
Apparently, whatever Parks put on his back, he wore it with easy authority that symbolizes the kind of style that gets people elected to various fashion pantheons.
He was comfortable with what he wore, inside his skin and not locked into his clothes by stylists, said Amy Fine Collins, reporter and author of The International Best Dressed List: The Official Story. He had exactly the kind of style you are looking for in the best dressed list, even if it’s terrible that it never was.
Never mind, he didn’t need it.
The Gordons style was above all ultra-laid back masculinity, Carol Friedman, a photographer perhaps best known for the album cover portraits she photographed many of the greatest jazz, soul and classical musicians of the 20th century. century.
Ms. Friedman was often seen on Parks’ arm as he circled Manhattan. Far from being calculated, her natty and debonair image was, she said, an extension of her refined aesthetic.
Yes, he had his wardrobe constants, she said. These included a navy blue double-breasted blazer with gold buttons; a silk pouch; a crisp, open-necked white shirt worn with an ascot; the mixed scents of Cologne Knize Ten and Captain Black pipe tobacco. And there was the walrus mustache he wore all his life, which got even more striking as Parks got older and his hair turned snow-white.
But the clothes were just an accessory for the whole cadence of her style, Ms. Friedman said. One quality so palpable was its magnetic freshness that, at an annual Christmas Day open house, Ms Friedman for years hosted in her loft in SoHo a stellar event where Jimmy Heath could be seen rubbing elbows with Jessye. Norman, a luminaire surpassing the others.
As far as my guests are concerned, Ms Friedman said, there was only Gordon Parks in the room.
