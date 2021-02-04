Snoopy Shines In Apple TV + Series True To His Roots

NEW YORK star “Peanuts” Snoopy is famous for being a very imaginative dog, likely to go on wacky flights. But it turns out her world has strict rules.

No adults can be heard there, just paper clips. No post-1970s technology can be used. And by no means can the interior of Snoopy’s doghouse be shown.

The creators of the new animated series “The Snoopy Show” had to learn and play by all the rules when creating stories for Apple TV + that were faithful to the soundtracks and various previous shows.

“I think the rules actually made the story so much stronger, to say, ‘How do you play in the sandbox? ”Said Stephanie Betts, executive vice president of media company WildBrain. “And in fact, we realized it was so much larger than you can even imagine.

The series, which debuts on Friday, consists of three seven-minute vignettes per 23-minute episode. They are taken from some 18,000 comics left by Charles M. Schulz.

It is an enchanting and endearing spectacle; we see Charlie Brown overcome his nerves speaking in front of his class, and an epic game of tag between Snoopy and Rerun that leads to minor injuries and laughs.

Adults will recognize the classic visual style and the world they read as kids: Kites are always eaten by trees, Lucy’s Psychiatric Cabin always costs a dime, and Snoopy continues to steal missions from his doghouse.

“There is something about the timelessness of Charles Schulz’s designs,” said Mark Evestaff, showrunner and executive producer. “I feel like this is the kind of show we need now.”

The writers of the series were each given a large red volume dubbed “The Snoopy Bible” that contained tapes centered around Snoopy, and were told to use them as inspiration.

“It was like, ‘How do you build on what he was trying to say to the audience in four bands?’ We have seven minutes, ”Betts said.

If writers were intimidated, so were artists, many of whom revere “Peanuts”.

“One of our storyboard artists would get nervous every time he had to draw Lucy’s psychiatry booth, just because it was that heritage thing and it’s got so much weight. Everyone’s a little bit. terrified, ”Evestaff said.

One of the obstacles was for Woodstock and Snoopy in the gang to communicate their feelings through thought bubbles, which doesn’t work in a show.

This meant that the performers had to rely on sounds, pantomime, and a variety of expressions for the two characters, who howled, cried, giggled, and swallowed with powerful emotion. They are helped by a jazzy score from Jeff Morrow.

“The Snoopy Show” is a refreshing addition to the children’s TV landscape that is full of superheroes and cute shows where resolutions are predetermined. The world of “Peanuts”, meanwhile, explores failure and frustration.

“We have these characters who have real issues and things don’t always work out. And they face issues of rejection and failure. These are things our kids face too,” Evestaff said. “I think if you put on a show like this today it would be a very tough sell.”

The show still allows Snoopy to have his heroic fantasy flights of fame becoming the famous Masked Marvel showdown, hipster Joe Cool, or the stubborn WWI Flying Ace behind enemy lines.

Charles Schulz always said he felt the most like Charlie Brown, he couldn’t always kick football, he wasn’t always the winner. So Snoopy gave that outlet to dream some more great, ”Betts said.

“Peanuts” debuted on October 2, 1950. The Struggles of the “Round-Headed Little Child” Charlie Brown and his cronies eventually appeared in over 2,600 newspapers, reaching millions of readers in 75 countries.

Other Peanuts projects launched by Apple TV + include “Snoopy in Space” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”, both of which were nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards, the latest winner.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “The Snoopy Show” is that it shows the first time Charlie Brown met Snoopy, as well as the first time the Beagle met Woodstock.

Snoopy is shown as a lonely puppy in a barn, the last of the litter to be adopted when Charlie Brown walks in and hands him a bone, telling him that they are going to be best friends.

But the introduction to Snoopy-Woodstock is anything but cute. The soundtrack showed the bird falling into Snoopy’s lap; the series shows a tense and competitive encounter that ultimately ends in friendship.

The rules of performing without a cell phone, computer, or adult human voice keep children in their closed world and force them to make their own decisions.

As for the interior of Snoopy’s niche from where he drags a pool table, a painting by Vincent van Gogh and a swimming pool, among other massive objects leaving her invisible keeps the imagination wild.

“It forces writers, directors and all artists to be a little bit smarter about how they approach a scene,” Evestaff said. “I think it makes a stronger show.”