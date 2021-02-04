Daily horoscope for February 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 4, Agitation Resident Astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign of the zodiac. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio, making the intensity of the air hard to ignore. As such, it’s always a good idea to work on projects or tasks that require persistence and focus. However, with the Scorpio Moon on the opposite side of Mars angst in Taurus seeking comfort in the morning, we can experience an uncomfortable mixture of being wired and tired.

Since Mars in Taurus likes to move slowly, we are also encouraged to move slowly, especially when the Scorpio moon faces the sun in an Aquarius seeking excitement. As a result of this Sun-Moon combo, we might find ourselves very hot and cold when it comes to connecting with others or getting what we want. The best thing to do is to prioritize quality over quantity or instant gratification. Towards evening, the mood calms down considerably as the moon teams up with the dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If a friendship is going on right now, you might be better off leaving some space for the situation until you find the right words to say. Don’t try to force anything. Let your heart guide you.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you’re not happy with the way the people in charge are handling things, think about ways you can work to make things better. Be the change you want to see.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might let your worries get the better of you where they concern your professional life. If so, maybe it’s time to take a leap of faith in a new direction. Don’t play too cautiously.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone might try to drag you into their drama today, but you have a few words to say about how it goes. Let the situation roll over your back like water. Focus on yourself.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23-August 22)

You might not be on the same page with someone today. And while it can be important to stand up for yourself, be aware not to let your emotions go for too long. Protect your energy.

If your zodiac sign is Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may be feeling very opinionated or critical today. But before you say anything or hit send, determine if the review is helpful. You don’t have to say everything.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you are looking for a job, you may not be feeling very optimistic. If so, how can you try to see the situation from a different perspective? You may be redirected to something better.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may have to take the high road today if you are dealing with someone who is falling under your skin. It’s better to leave them to their own demise rather than letting them grow your buttons.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your circuits could be fried today, which could leave the door open for unnecessary mistakes in your work or tasks. Take the time to rest and regroup.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It might be easy to take a stand my way or on the freeway today with a friend or business associate today. Using a little tenderness and loosening up some control will help things go easier.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

With your professional reputation on the rise, maybe it’s time for your fees or compensation to go up with it. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. You can have it.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You focus on the big picture, but specificity is what is required right now. While you may need to take some time to clarify the details of your plan, it’s better than jumping head first.