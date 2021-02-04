Why do you think the driver’s license has become so successful?

U.S. high school students can get free digital access to the New York Times until September 1, 2021.

I guess you weren’t thinking what you wrote in that song about me

Did you recognize these lyrics from Olivia Rodrigos’ hit song Drivers License? Where did you hear it for the first time?

Rodrigo, 17, sings two teenage rites of passage: grief and getting her driver’s license. Why do you think the song has become one of the most played of all time? Are you related to any of its themes? Do you like to?

In Olivia Rodrigos the driver’s license reaches No.1 in a week. Heres How, Joe Coscarelli writes about the hit and the musical ecosystem in which he thrived:

The music industry’s first hit single of the year is both a proven model of a pivoting Disney actress to pop with a catchy, confessional breaking ballad and also an era-unprecedented smash. TikTok by a teenager. Driving license of 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo made her debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart on Tuesday, after a record breaking first week on streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Along the way, the autobiographical song sparked speculation from tabloids and social media as listeners attempted to piece together its real parallels as if it were a track from Rodrigos’ hero Taylor Swift. TikTok videos led to blog posts, which led to feeds, which led to news articles, and coming back. The feedback loop has made it unbeatable. It’s been the craziest week of my life, said Rodrigo, who actually got his driver’s license last year, in an interview. My whole life changed in an instant. At a shaky and uncertain time for the music industry, amid the pandemic and civil unrest, the driver’s license was released across all platforms and with a spooky music video on January 8 from Geffen Records. The song then aired over 76.1 million times in the United States during the week, according to Billboard, the highest total since WAP, by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, in August (93 million). On Spotify, the Driver’s License set a daily record for global feeds for a non-holiday song on Jan.11, then broke its own number the next day, ultimately setting the service record for most feeds in a week in the world.

The article continues:

The driver’s license may represent Rodrigos’ proper debut as a solo artist, but she came with an integrated audience thanks to her Disney roles. Born and raised in Southern California, she became a regular at the talent show at the age of 8 and was first cast on Bizaardvark, which ran for three seasons on the Disney Channel between 2016 and 2019. Rodrigo, who learned to play guitar for the part, played the part of Paige Olvera, a teenage girl who makes songs and videos for an online content studio. She currently plays the role of Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney + High School Musical: The Musical: The Series series. Last year, a song Rodrigo wrote, All I Want, became the most successful song so far. But like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato before her and Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera before them, Rodrigo took his experiences within the Disney machine and attempted to translate them for a wider, more adult audience. Fans speculated This driver’s license is for Rodigros High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett, who released his own car-centric video single on Friday. Erlich, the executive of Spotify, said there was a ton of factor X that made it the perfect storm for Rodrigo, including the gossip, the quality of his song, the marketing plan prepared in advance by his label and celebrity support like Swift and the TikToker Charli DAmelio. It lined up perfectly and faster than anything we’ve ever seen, he said. We’ve seen an alignment like this, but usually it spans three to six months, it happened in a day and a half.

Students, read whole article then tell us:

What do you think has made the driver’s license a success? Joe Coscarelli attributes a perfect storm of quality, gossip and marketing. Which of these factors do you think contributed the most to the songs’ success? Which was the least important, in your opinion? Are there any missing factors?

What do you think the success of the driver’s license can tell us about the popularity of music in 2021? What role or roles do adolescents play in this process?

What do you think of the song? Do you like to? Are you related to any of his themes or lyrics? Which?

What role do you think online gossip plays in the popularity of music and other pop culture phenomena? Do you follow the drama on Twitter, TikTok or other platforms? How much do you think is produced? If you had to release a song, are you trying to orchestrate a social media buzz around it? Why or why not?

My whole life changed in an instant, Rodrigo said of his newfound fame in an interview. Would you want that kind of abrupt fame? What do you think it would be like to become famous as a teenager?

Do you hope to learn more about Olivia Rodrigo in the future? Do you think the driver’s license was a fluke or do you plan to listen to Rodrigos’ music for years to come?

