Dolly Parton on Super Bowl advertising and COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK Dolly Parton has sung about everyday office workers working “9 to 5” for over 40 years, but now the country’s icon sings to entrepreneurs working “5 to 9” to pursue their dreams after the hours.

Squarespace, a company that helps users build and host their own websites for a Super Bowl commercial that debuted Tuesday. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame ran the spot.

“A lot of people over the years have wanted to change the lyrics to suit certain things they do. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They love people so much, new people. entrepreneurs who work after hours to start their own businesses, “Parton said.” ‘5 to 9’ seemed like a perfect thing when they started it. “

Parton uses Squarespace to create a website for their new scent, DollyFragrance.com.

The singer, who is also an actress, producer, humanitarian and more, said she can relate to businessmen working around the clock to achieve their goals.

“Well, I work 365 days a year. I always work 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day, ”she says. “Whatever you have to do, you have to do it, however many hours it takes.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Parton spoke of flipping “9 to 5,” being part of this year’s Super Bowl, donating $ 1 million to coronavirus research and remembering his brother Randy Parton, who passed away last month. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

AP: Are you excited to be a part of this year’s Super Bowl?

Parton: I’ve been asked several times to be part of it. It’s still such a big commitment. I always chickened out a bit. I know it’s just a big commitment. If you do good, you do good. If you hurt, you hurt in front of all these people. It seemed like the perfect way to do it.

AP: What was it like to write “9 to 5” over 40 years ago?

Parton: This song stays so true to the people that go out, you get up in the morning, you wobble in the kitchen, you pour your coffee, you try to get your butt moving, you try to get up and get down to business knowing that you have to do it. I am very happy. This is the 40th anniversary of “9 to 5” since the film’s release. We’re celebrating, so it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

AP: You donated a million dollars to coronavirus research, what prompted you to do so?

Parton: Well, I am my heart. I am a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me in the right direction and tell me what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought: ‘I have to do something to try to help find a vaccine’. I just did some research with the folks at Vanderbilt (University), they’re great people, they’ve been so good over the years with my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to research for a vaccine.

I get a lot more credit than I deserve, I think, but I was just happy to be a part of it all.

AP: Did you have your chance?

Parton: No. I won’t get mine until others have theirs. I don’t want it to look like it skips the line just because I donated the money. I am very funny about it. I will however have mine, but I will wait. I’m old enough to get mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday and I thought, “No, don’t do that.” You will look like you’re putting on a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show. I’ll get mine. I want it. I’ll get it. When I get it, I’ll probably do it in front of the camera so people know it and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and stuff. Hope this cheers people up. I’m not going to skip the line just because I could.

AP: How does it feel to be 75?

Parton: Well, I plan to stay a lot longer. I’m not planning on slowing down because the number says I should. I don’t care about it. I wake up with new dreams every day. I try to make the most of every year that I have lived. I’ve been doing this since I was little. I will do this until I fall. Hopefully it won’t be anytime soon.

AP: Your brother Randy recently passed away from cancer. How are you holding up?

Parton: Well, we are heartbroken. We loved him so much. He fought really hard last year. Randy was a wonderful artist, an artist. He was very dear to me. He was one of my younger brothers. I lost my little brother last year, around the same time of year. It was really a double whammy for all of us. There is a kind of peace that comes from knowing that he is at peace and that he is in pain, and we didn’t like that. He is very much loved. You just move with a hole in your heart and a knot in your stomach. You just think about him, love him, try to keep your precious memories. You must continue. We are close family, so we support each other.