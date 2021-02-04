Entertainment
Britney Spears coaching: a doc on the pop star’s toxic treatment
In a 2008 episode of Family Feud, the category was, Name Something Britney Spears lost last year!
The most popular response was HIS HAIR, followed by HIS RESPECT / DIGNITY, HIS SPIRIT and HIS HUSBAND.
A decade before that, a Dutch TV interviewer told teenager Spears: Everyone’s talking about your breasts. You seem to get angry when a talk show host brings up this topic.
In the 10 years between those two obnoxious TV moments, Britney Spears released a string of chart-topping albums, performed sold-out concerts across America and around the world, and became a sensation of tabloid as his life spiraled out of control. Framing Britney Spears, the latest episode of The New York Times Presents documentary series on FX and Hulu, is an inspiring retrospective on Spears’ life and career, up to and including the Battle of Guardianship as Spears continues to fight his father in court.
The aforementioned TV clips are featured in the documentary, along with snippets from numerous interviews, performance clips from when Britney was playing in malls, and interviews with the family’s longtime friend who has become Britneys’ assistant (and still has her house decorated as a sanctuary for Spears); the head of marketing who helped shape Britneys’ image; various lawyers; a remorseful paparazzo, and members of the staunch band of partisans who organized rallies and marched to Free Britney Spears. (In the closing credits, it was said, The New York Times attempted to contact Britney Spears directly to ask her to participate in this project. It is not known if she received the requests.)
For 12 years since Britney was placed in temporary psychiatric custody in Los Angeles, Spears’ father, Jamie (and / or his representatives) has exercised guardianship over her estate, affairs and assets. Spears would no longer work until his father was taken out of the equation for good, much to the chagrin of those fans who say how much Britney meant to them when they were young and struggling with their self-esteem, and at what point it still counts. their. (The case continues to make its way through the courts).
Framing Britney Spears also makes it clear that in the media we were hardly innocent bystanders when Spears’ personal life turned into an ongoing cruel joke. There’s a revealing clip from a CNN show in 2008, when Michael Moore was on the Larry Kings show, and King pitched at Anderson Cooper so Cooper could tease his program, which was to include a segment on the latest. Spears problems.
King: Do you think the Spears story will ever go away?
Cooper: It’s just sad, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with this
Moore intervenes: I was going to say, it would be less sad if we left her alone. Why not leave her alone and let her go on with her life?
We could not. We wouldn’t. We will not.
Of course, like all the pop star sex symbols (male and female) in modern music history, Britney and her team have gone ahead and courted controversy and received attention, but like Framing Britney Spears reminds us, it takes a global village of stars and the fans, publicists and promoters, serious journalists and paparazzi who prey on the bottom to make this happen, and were all in the same boat. Sometimes that makes a wonderful marriage of talent, fame and fandom; almost as often, it is a long term recipe for disaster.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]