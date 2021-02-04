Britney Spears coaching: a doc on the pop star’s toxic treatment

In a 2008 episode of Family Feud, the category was, Name Something Britney Spears lost last year!

The most popular response was HIS HAIR, followed by HIS RESPECT / DIGNITY, HIS SPIRIT and HIS HUSBAND.

Coaching Britney Spears: 3 out of 4

A decade before that, a Dutch TV interviewer told teenager Spears: Everyone’s talking about your breasts. You seem to get angry when a talk show host brings up this topic.

In the 10 years between those two obnoxious TV moments, Britney Spears released a string of chart-topping albums, performed sold-out concerts across America and around the world, and became a sensation of tabloid as his life spiraled out of control. Framing Britney Spears, the latest episode of The New York Times Presents documentary series on FX and Hulu, is an inspiring retrospective on Spears’ life and career, up to and including the Battle of Guardianship as Spears continues to fight his father in court.

The aforementioned TV clips are featured in the documentary, along with snippets from numerous interviews, performance clips from when Britney was playing in malls, and interviews with the family’s longtime friend who has become Britneys’ assistant (and still has her house decorated as a sanctuary for Spears); the head of marketing who helped shape Britneys’ image; various lawyers; a remorseful paparazzo, and members of the staunch band of partisans who organized rallies and marched to Free Britney Spears. (In the closing credits, it was said, The New York Times attempted to contact Britney Spears directly to ask her to participate in this project. It is not known if she received the requests.)

For 12 years since Britney was placed in temporary psychiatric custody in Los Angeles, Spears’ father, Jamie (and / or his representatives) has exercised guardianship over her estate, affairs and assets. Spears would no longer work until his father was taken out of the equation for good, much to the chagrin of those fans who say how much Britney meant to them when they were young and struggling with their self-esteem, and at what point it still counts. their. (The case continues to make its way through the courts).

Framing Britney Spears also makes it clear that in the media we were hardly innocent bystanders when Spears’ personal life turned into an ongoing cruel joke. There’s a revealing clip from a CNN show in 2008, when Michael Moore was on the Larry Kings show, and King pitched at Anderson Cooper so Cooper could tease his program, which was to include a segment on the latest. Spears problems.

King: Do you think the Spears story will ever go away?

Cooper: It’s just sad, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with this

Moore intervenes: I was going to say, it would be less sad if we left her alone. Why not leave her alone and let her go on with her life?

We could not. We wouldn’t. We will not.

Of course, like all the pop star sex symbols (male and female) in modern music history, Britney and her team have gone ahead and courted controversy and received attention, but like Framing Britney Spears reminds us, it takes a global village of stars and the fans, publicists and promoters, serious journalists and paparazzi who prey on the bottom to make this happen, and were all in the same boat. Sometimes that makes a wonderful marriage of talent, fame and fandom; almost as often, it is a long term recipe for disaster.