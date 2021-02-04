Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck issues desperate COVID-19 plea for his wife





Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has asked fans to pray for him and his wife, Patricia, after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID entered our home and it was pretty destructive, the 84-year-old British singer said in a video he shared on social networks Wednesday. It touched many members of my family, including myself and my dear wife.

Humperdinck said it was heartbreaking because his wife’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease made it rather impossible for medical things to be done to her like it could be done to me.

The coronavirus had therefore hit her quite hard and she was not eating or drinking. The balladeer then begged people to start a prayer across the world as soon as I was done talking to you and being fervent.

I’m sure that with all your prayers it will come together, God will send the right message, and the right angels and the right people to put their hands on her and maybe on my house, so that will be for me too .. and resolve the situation, he added.

The Release Me singer made a similar appeal on Twitter last week, shortly after being diagnosed with the virus:

Now, we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset, but I must say I could use your help in this department. We ask for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent to us. I used to start the ball #tuesdaymuseday but the platform is up to you. – Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

Every evening we pray at 8 p.m. for my wife. Now I have to FaceTime from my bedroom. Last night my daughter arrived with boxes of photographs to reflect on and keep us strong as we recovered. Our son Scott was praying FaceTime, our son Jason is in a separate room … – Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

but at 8pm, call to god, and our son Brad, who is still there checking in, is on call with supplies … ready, willing and able to do anything. – Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

My biggest request is for my beloved wife, Patricia (Popea). She’s been through so much and doing whatever it takes. She is an incredible woman of strength. Please keep our wonderful caregivers in your prayers as well. thank you, Engelbert pic.twitter.com/OATgEabVcJ – Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021







