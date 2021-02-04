Foo Fighters: Medicine at Midnight reviews music for bathroom breaks at their concerts | Foo fighters

Tthere are artists who survive through perpetual reinvention, constantly surprising their audiences at every turn, and then there are artists who trade reliability. Twenty-six years after the start of their career, the Foo Fighters largely belong to the latter category.

Every two or three years a new album comes out, promoted by a tour of the world’s greatest theaters, and magazine covers with Dave Grohl pulling the face he pulls on magazine covers: frowning, teeth stripped. It’s not a comparison you hear very often, but there is a sense in which they are the American version of Oasis: a supposedly alternative band dealing with a punk-ish version of rock classicism and loved by people who probably want to know exactly what they’re getting before. they pay for, or at least release, a new album.

Some reliability could be the point where Dave Grohl probably had enough surprises to last him a lifetime as a member of Nirvana, although an itch seems to have manifested itself in recent years. Complacency and a sense of stagnation push groups into the ground, he told The Guardian seven years ago. It is a priority that we continue to enjoy and love it. So there were albums recorded in a garage (Wasting Light) or in different cities in America with local guest musicians (Sonic Highways). Concrete and Gold (2017) paired the group with King of Pop Greg Kurstin, which, at the very least, meant that Adeles Hello’s co-writer produced a song about Dave Grohl’s teenage love for controversial industrial experimenters. White House and death in June.

Grohl had changed the way Foo Fighters recorded albums without really changing much of the music they contained: whether it was recorded in a garage, with the guy who produced Sias Chandelier, or New Orleans. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the results still sounded almost exactly like Foo Fighters. So you might think of the pre-launch commercial for Medicine at Midnight as another Greg Kurstin co-production, which Grohl described as a disco album. influenced by David Bowies Lets Dance with a yellowed eye. In all fairness, there are a handful of times when you can pretty much hear the outline of this shot, most obviously on the single Shame Shame, with its looping drums and pizzicato strings. Elsewhere, the title track and Chasing Birds definitely have a Bowie-ish beat to the vocals, there’s a bit of swing on the dance floor to the beat of Cloudspotter, and there are points on Holding Poison where the drums slide in. a rough approximation of Earl Youngs’ patent open up the hi-hat disco beat, at least until the track slides into a friendly hard-rock boogie.

Foo Fighters: Medicine at Midnight album cover. Photography: AP

But those are sweet nods to an idea, scattered sparingly around an album that otherwise sounds exactly like Foo Fighters. Their musical boundaries are marked to an extreme by No Son of Mine, a retooling of the Motrheads Ace of Spades riff apparently intended to pay homage to Lemmy, and the other by the burgeoning pop-rock anthems of Waiting on a War, a song clearly meant to get an audience the size of a sports arena to sing along, and then punch the air as it speeds up in its coda. The guitars sound as other songs evolve into big choruses on which Grohls’ vocal roar sounds more festive than anguished. Before Covid sabotaged live music in 2020, the Foo Fighters were supposed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in a style of world domination. You can’t do that if your new album is a sudden turn of the field to the left that intrigues your fan base: a line of thought that seems to inform Medicine at Midnight, overriding any desire for experimentation.

This thought seems to inform the Foo Fighters of the last few days more widely. They are a group clearly in their element on stage, bringing in special guests and sliding covers of everything from Princes Darling Nikki to Dead Kennedys Holiday in Cambodia in their sets. The albums are all expertly made, but their making seems to have become secondary to touring; the band cleverly instituted enough changes in the album-making process to keep them from feeling like they’re just going through the motions, but their content is there to fill in the gaps between big hits on stage without suggest a drastic drop in quality. By these criteria alone, Medicine at Midnight like its immediate predecessors, a solid but unspectacular album is a success.

