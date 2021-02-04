Rufus Hound: Why was the comedian kicked out of Dancing on Ice – and who is his replacement Matt Richardson?





Comedian Rufus Hound has been kicked out of ITV Dancing on Ice after testing positive for Covid-19. The star wowed the judges during his previous performance as Super Mario, but will not continue as a contender on the show. Hound broke the news in a Youtube video on Wednesday, February 3, telling his fans that he was not coming back and it sucks. Register to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise “/> Hound was banned from the series after positive Covid text (Image: ITV) So what happened and who will replace it? This is what we know. The comedian, real name Robert James Blair Simpson, is best known for his appearances as a panelist on ITVs Celebrity Juice, alongside funnyman Keith Lemon and as a radio presenter at the Glastonbury Festival. He appeared in the Channel 4 reality TV series, Famous and Fearless, where he earned the nickname The Merciless Dog. The comedian also appeared on the Sky 1s sitcom Trollied and the CBBC Hounded television series. He also won a Christmas edition of Strictly Come Dancing. Why was he excluded from Dancing on Ice? Hound was forced to take time off the show last weekend after Dancing on Ice revealed he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. Hound could have returned to the show after isolating himself for the required period had he not contracted the virus, which is currently 10 days. Therefore, if a Covid test was negative, he would only have missed a week of the competition. On Wednesday, February 3, Hound confirmed in a YouTube video that he has now tested positive, resulting in immediate dismissal from the rest of the show. Hound said in the video: “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely clear and dry, very strict, because they have to keep everyone on this production as safe as possible,” he said. “So it seemed to me that when I was just in quarantine, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to return to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.” He said the situation sucked, before thanking his partner Robin Johnstone, calling her a “human sun” and a “great friend”. The series released new Covid protocols just hours before its video, which kept Hound from returning to the show. These confirmed that a dancer could not miss more than a week of the show. A statement from the show reads: As a result of the isolation counseling, a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 for one of our cast at this point would mean two missed weeks and sadly the end of their time in the show. “It has always been the case that no celebrity skater has missed more than one public vote.” Will his partner also be fired? Since Hound was fired from the series, his partner Robin Johnstone will not appear in the rest of the series. The couple were only able to skate once, performing a Super Mario-themed routine. They won the Judges’ Golden Ticket – which allowed them to excel in Week 3 without being counted for the public vote. Johnstone might now need to self-isolate, depending on when he last came into contact with the Hound. Hound and Johnstone will be replaced with a new celebrity and professional skating partner. ITV confirmed that the couple would not be back on the show, in a statement which read: “Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice was too brief, they can be really proud of their accomplishments. . “We thank them for their hard work and commitment to the show.” Comedian Matt Richardson and dancer Vicki Odgen will replace the couple. It’s unclear when the newcomers were told they would be candidates for the show, but Richardson confirmed in an Instagram post that he is practicing. He captioned his wobbly attempts to dance on the ice: Is it … is it Christopher Dean? No, just me guys being so amazing. It’s good enough to be on the show in 3 days, right? @dancingonice. Who else left the show? Although only Mylène Klass was rejected by the public and the judges, four candidates left the series or missed a few weeks of filming. Hound was sacked due to Covid, while host Denise Van Outen was forced to leave prematurely after dislocating her elbow in training. Reality TV star Billie Faiers has also taken a week off after the death of her grandmother, although she has confirmed that she will return this week. Dancing On Ice continues Sundays at 6 p.m. on ITV.

