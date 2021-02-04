Malcolm & Marie Review: Fight Flub





A film of dueling monologues and competing grievances, Sam Levinsons Malcolm & Marie imprisons us in luxury rental and the dysfunctional relationship of two extremely privileged and fiercely involved people. The vibe is so terribly combative that the exhilaration and grace of the opening scene feels like a broken promise. As the golden rhythms of James Browns Down and Out in New York flood the soundtrack, Malcolm (John David Washington), a rising acclaimed filmmaker, dances exuberantly in his living room. He and his girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya), have just returned from a successful debut, and he is highly regarded and his own virtuosity. Her peacock, however, irritates Marie, who sulks towards the bathroom. A former drug addict whose grueling experiences inspired Malcolms’ film, Marie is about to unleash a mine of resentment on her unsuspecting partner. But first, Shell has to listen to him, his joy has evaporated, complaining about the critics who define him by his blackness as a justified disgust at the categorization that does not prevent him, later in the film, from designating a Los Angeles Times review for a special. contempt. This rant, an almost 10-minute tirade of screaming and kicking against, in part, the shortcomings of film criticism, is not the lowest point in cinema, but only the most exhausting. (In Levinsons ‘screenplay, relationship issues constantly compete with industry-related moans.) Malcolm may or may not be a megaphone for his directors’ personal reproaches, but Washington, a charismatically intense artist and flexible, is poorly served by speeches that have the cadence and calculation of theatrical exercises.

Zendaya, for her part, does a little better with a character more willing to be vulnerable. When Malcolm cruelly tells Marie that she is not special, listing all the damaged women he has known that could have inspired him, she is touched in a touching way. Yet she also feels the insecurities behind her swaggering egoism, cleverly underlining, given her educated background and upper middle class, the artifice of her posture of the underdog. Fighting the metronomic beats of the even-time speeches of the movies, Zendaya (who has the advantage of working with the crew and creator of her HBO show, Euphoria) allows us to glimpse the suffering that brought Marie to this point, and to this man. And while Marcell Revs’ high-contrast black-and-white photograph is often quite beautiful in a single surreal snap, the trees outside the house loom up like twisted, fairy-tale villains as her movements move. camera only occasionally relieve adjustment. A stylized shot at pandemic cinema, Malcolm & Marie, is both slightly admirable and deeply distasteful. Beneath the Old-Hollywood films glow and conscious sniping, serious questions arise, to remain wasteland. What obligation, if any, does an artist have towards his muse? And how do you separate the work of an artist from his ethnicity? I promise you, nothing productive will be said tonight, Marie said towards the start of the film. Unfortunately, she is telling the truth. Malcolm and Marie

Rated R for foul language, foul foreplay, and toxic selfishness. Duration: 1 hour 46 minutes. Watch on Netflix.

