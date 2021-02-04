Prince Harry shares kitchen sneak peek at 11.2 million Los Angeles mansions he shares with Meghan Markle





Sad news for Prince Harry as he recently announced his beloved Invictus Games are postponed. The Duke of Sussex revealed the news in a video shared on Twitter featuring other athletes. Speaking in turn, the royal and the other athletes explained, “We are Invictus. “We have seen struggles, we have felt loss and pain. We survived. And we will prosper.

"Because we know resilience. Because we are resilience. This is who we are. On the battlefield, and elsewhere. "We serve, we engage. We persevere. We are healing. "To the main frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic – we are with you."

However, while this may be bad news for many, for fans of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the video gave us a glimpse into the kitchen of their Los Angeles mansion. Granted, we can’t see too much, but now we know the couple have cream walls in the space, as well as built-in wardrobes with brass knobs. The couple live in a sprawling house in Montecito, Calif., Alongside their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is worth 11.2 million euros and includes nine bedrooms as well as 16 bathrooms. Thanks to Zoom, fans have had numerous glimpses of the interior of the lavish home since the couple moved in last year. The Duchess of Sussex first shared the couple’s living room during a surprise appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Their stack of books provides insight into their tastes and opinions and features feminist literature and photography. Women: The National Geographic Collection is a collection of powerful female portraits from the archives of National Geographic magazine. While the life of a photographer; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the famous photographer who captured portraits of the Queen, Harry’s grandmother, can also be seen. The prints behind Meghan were reportedly given to the couple by their friend and now neighbor Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The illustrations appear to be nests and in Feng Shui images of a nest are said to represent stability and family. A bunch of hydrangeas can also be seen in the photo, which are meant to symbolize appreciation and heartfelt emotion, so it could well have been a gift from Prince Harry.







