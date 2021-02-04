Lahore Confidential movie review: an exercise in vain





With few spy elements and no thrills, this Richa Chadha star doesn’t justify its classification as a spy thriller

Little espionage, zero thrills and an abject movie that’s Confidential Lahore in a word. The film has a ruthless 68-minute lifespan, making it imperative to develop a clever plot and only use characters defined in the storyline. Sadly, Confidential Lahore fails in this regard. Also read: Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here The story follows Ananya (Richa Chadha), an intelligence agent with a penchant for Urdu poetry. Her colleagues suspect that she is too emotional to engage in espionage activities. But what shocks the viewer about Ananya is how stupid she is. Now, that’s also nice if your character was called Johnny English and the actor is Rowan Atkinson, but Ananya is neither. That’s really not to say that a character fitting Ananya’s profile even ends up in the role of R&AW agent in a movie that is supposed to have a serious plot. Confidential Lahore Director: Kunal Kohli

Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, Khalil Siddiqui Scenario: An involuntary R&AW agent is sent on a mission to Pakistan to extract information from a person suspected by the agency to have terrorist links. Either way, the boss and co-worker of Ananyas Yukti (Karishma Tanna), who has the unintentionally funny lines of the film, is keeping a close watch while coming into contact with the whoos of the cultural elite in Pakistan. Actually scratch that … we don’t have enough time, so the cultural elite is just a man Rauf Khazmi (Arunoday Singh), a bulky, bald, smooth talker with an equally deep hold on poetry. Lots of points for creativity: No other spy film is more poetic than Confidential Lahore Is. But what purpose the movie spy plot serves is a question mark that no one has bothered to understand. Or maybe they just didn’t have enough time, like the movie. Candlelight dinners and intimate moments follow, but Ananya Spies to Be Doomed continues to fail to realize the obvious. When Ananya realizes that she was duped, there isn’t much time left in the movie, and so it ends … abruptly! It would take some time for a casual viewer to adjust to the editing standards applied in a film with a runtime as short as Confidential Lahore. Not that this is shocking, but even the makers of a daily soap that bore our lives for about 20 minutes a day would understand the importance of letting a shot linger for a few more seconds. This is what helps build the emotion, the drama, the thrill. Confidential Lahore, on the other hand, is in a great hurry to finish telling the story that he does not recognize that the viewer is left behind. What also doesn’t help is the uninspired cast. Richa Chadha as Ananya is not the right person; the role written for her is not memorable. Confidential Lahore is an exercise in vain. But let’s hope there’s a lesson learned, which could either help restrict the flow of undeserved content or help partially raise the level of said content. Confidential Lahore is streaming on ZEE5

