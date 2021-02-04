Magazine faces uproar for publishing offender’s work

The prestigious American magazine Poetry has doubled down on its decision to publish a poem by a convicted sex offender as part of a special edition dedicated to incarcerated poets, telling critics that it is not our role to judge or punish more. [people] because of their criminal convictions.

The magazine, which has existed since 1912 and is published by the Poetry foundation, has just published its new issue dedicated to the work of people in prison now and in the past, their families and prison workers. It includes a poem by Kirk Nesset, a former professor of English literature who was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for possessing, receiving and distributing images of child sexual abuse in 2014. The investigation found Nesset in possession of over 500,000 images and films of child sexual abuse.

When a reader asked why the issue included Nesset, Poetry magazine said its guest editors were unaware of the background of contributors, as the editorial principle of this issue was to expand access to the publication for writers in prison and expand access to poetry, prejudice and spirit barriers against incarcerated people.

We recognize the shattering impact of violence and speak out against the damage, the magazine said in a declaration on Twitter. The detainees have been sentenced and are serving / have served these sentences; it is not our role to judge them or to punish them further because of their criminal convictions. As publishers, our role is to read poems and facilitate conversations around contemporary poetry.

We argue that these poems are an expression of human experience and that poetry is a force in advancing human engagement and critical self-reflection. We hope that the poetry in this issue facilitates a deep and empathetic reading and extends our speech.

Tara Betts, one of the guest editors, reiterated that she and her fellow editors were unaware of the charges against the poets they understood.

I can say that I had no intention of perpetuating further harm, she wrote on Twitter. I will be honest about my life. I barely escaped my survival. I have counseled many friends, family and former students who are survivors, including those in prison. I’m heartbroken to hurt someone or make them see their pain again. I am also devastated by the police and the prisons and how it is openly racist and classist systems that protect property over people. What happens when these injuries overlap?

A petition sign by more than 500 people are calling for Nessets’ work to be removed from the magazine, saying the time he has spent does not match the lives of victims of the emotional, physical and psychological trauma of child pornography and sexual assault.

Tiffany Melanson, another poet featured in the issue, expressed her deep disappointment at the situation and the lack of foresight and sensitivity that led to it.

Last year the Poetry Foundation was critical in a letter signed by nearly 2,000 people on his brief and watery response to Black Lives Matter. The foundation and the magazine said they stand in solidarity with the black community and denounce injustice and systemic racism. But the signatories, which included award-winning poet Ocean Vuong, said the foundation had been urged for years to redistribute its enormous resources to marginalized artists, and had not done enough.

The writers said they would not submit any work to the magazine until their requests were met, which included the resignation of the Poetry Foundation chairman and chairman of the board, as well as the stipend. much greater financial resources for work which is explicitly anti-racist in nature.

The president and president subsequently resigned, with former president Henry Bienen telling the board he had lost respect for staff who did not defend themselves or the foundation against attacks they knew were bogus. Guardian