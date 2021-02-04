Entertainment
Candace Cameron Bure speaks to people who wonder how hard it is to make Hallmark movies
Candace Cameron Bure has starred in a long list of upbeat Hallmark films, and she has a message for haters who think her job is less difficult than that of other actors who play more serious roles.
In one new episode of “The Paula Faris Podcast”, the “Fuller House” star revealed that people often assume her job is easy and that anyone can replace her.
“I understand all the time:” Is it difficult to be in a Hallmark movie? Can I be in a Hallmark movie? She said. “And I’m like, ‘Are you a professional actor? No? So no, you can’t. ‘”
Over the years, Cameron Bure must have repeatedly applauded enemies and she always did so with her signature touch of sweetness.
“I have a huge heart and I love people and I love God and I don’t know how to be other than me when I show up somewhere,” she told Faris.
Cameron Bure was open about her Christian beliefs and faced backlash in September when she posted a photo on social media showing her husband, Valerie Bure, resting his hand on her chest. She told Faris that she wasn’t surprised that some of her fans were offended by the photo, but was sticking to her decision to post it.
“I understand because I am a Christian and hold conservative values that hit people off that they thought was not appropriate to share,” she said. “But I still celebrated it because if my husband is still happy to touch me after 24 years of marriage, I will take it.
The actor has been criticized for getting married at such a young age, but she told Faris that she believes everyone has a different path that works for them.
“I love that Val and I were young and we chose to grow up together. I also recognize that it might not work for everyone, but it was definitely a choice for us, ”she said.
The mother of three has also opened up about her decision to take a break from acting to raise her children.
“I wanted to keep working when I had just come out of ‘Full House’ and I also wanted to start a family. And I realized very quickly that I couldn’t do both with the excellence with which I wanted to do both. so one of them had to be put on hiatus and it was an easy choice, ”she said.
After becoming a mother, Cameron Bure dug a little deeper into her faith and said that she had developed a stronger bond with God.
“I realized I didn’t really know God so I started reading the Bible and it turned my world upside down when I started to read God’s truth about my life and people in general and what is our goal, then as a mother and wife it changed everything. for me, ”she said.
Cameron Bure feels rather blessed to have a loving family and a successful career and she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Looking ahead, the actor said she would love to do another “Full House” spin-off.
“I want to do the ‘Golden Girls’ version in 10 years and we will do it ‘Fullest House’,” she said.
