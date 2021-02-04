Trent Reznor denounces Marilyn Manson amid abuse complaints





Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson.

Photo-illustration: Vulture and Getty Images A few days after Marilyn Manson was accused by Evan Rachel Wood and several other women of a horrific history of abuse, Mansons’ former friend and collaborator, Trent Reznor, denounces him. In a report at Pitchfork, Reznor rebuked an anecdote that recently resurfaced Mansons’ 1998 memoir, which alleged the duo sexually and physically assaulted a woman on the verge of unconsciousness. I have spoken over the years of my dislike of Manson as a person and severed ties with him almost 25 years ago, Reznor explained. As I said at the time, the passage of Mansons’ memoirs is a complete fabrication. I was furious and offended when he came out and the rest today. in the passage, Manson claimed that they appreciated our debasement of this poor, unsuspecting person, whom Manson repeatedly called a fish lady. In addition to Reznor, Mansons’ ex-wife, famous burlesque personality Dita Von Teese, has broken her silence on the abuse allegations. As she wrote that violence had no place in any relationship, she pointed out that she had never experienced this with Manson. Please be aware that the details made public do not reflect my personal experience during our seven years as a couple, Von Teese said on Instagram. If they had, I wouldn’t have married him. Rose McGowan, who was briefly engaged to Manson two decades ago, also tweeted a series of messages in support of Evan Rachel Wood and the other brave women who have stepped forward. McGowan said his relationship with Manson, like Von Teeses, never led to abuse, but it doesn’t matter whether he’s been like this with others before or after. Manson has denied the abuse allegations against him, calling them horrendous distortions of reality. Wednesday night the cops invaded Mansons Los Angeles for a well-being check, after he would cut off communication with friends.







