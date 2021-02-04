Ahead of Super Bowl performance, The Weeknd reveals the reason behind the face bandages





The Weeknd is trying to get a message across with all these bandages all over his face. Ahead of his expected halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, the 30-year-old singer shared the reason for his appearance in a story arc that began with the video for his hit last year. “Blinding lights” and carry on with a “Saturday Night Live” songreformance then one with his face bandaged at the American Music Awards. Watch TODAY all day! Get the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day. The Weeknd shared the post explaining why he sported a bandaged face in recent videos and live appearances. Courtesy of ABC / ABC via Getty Images “The importance of the head bandages set reflects the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he said. Variety Wednesday. In the “Blinding Lights” video, he is shown getting slammed and ending up with cuts and bruises after a rough night out. He followed that up by wearing bandages during his live performances, all in the same red costume. “Everything is a progression and we watch The Characters storyline reach heightened levels of danger and absurdity as its story continues,” he said. His most recent manifestation of the character came in the last month. video for “Save Your Tears”. With the bandages removed and the “bruises” healed, he appeared with a face that appeared to be filled with Botox and fillers. He explained why he distorted his face while promoting his hit album. “I guess you could understand that being attractive isn’t important to me, but a compelling story is,” he says. It’s unclear if the bandages or fake plastic surgery will make an appearance on Sunday on The Weeknd’s halftime show, but fans can rest assured he’s going big for the big game. He told Billboard he was spending $ 7 million of his own money on the show, which would appear in front of a small crowd of 25,000 due to the pandemic, as well as millions of people watching at home. . “We really focused on connecting with the fans at home and making the performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he told Billboard.

