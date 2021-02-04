Thor 4 Set Pictures Tease God of Thunder Goats from Comics





Set photos outside of Australia for Thor: Love and Thunder teases the arrival of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, Thor’s beloved goats from the comics.

New photos of the AustralianThor: love and thunderhint at the arrival of Thor’s beloved goats in the comics. As production on theThor 4heats up, set photos have leaked, giving fans an idea of ​​what to expect from the mystery film. A preview of Thor’s new outfit can be seen in some of the photos, as can Chris’s Hemsworth and Pratt. Karen Gillan as Nebula is also seen on set. Directed by Taika Waititi, who also directedThor: Ragnarok,Thor: love and thunderquite brings together the expansive cast. Most, if not all, of the Guardians of the Galaxy are on board. Natalie Portman is also returning as Jane Foster, and the film will see her become Darky Thor. Tessa Thomspon will return as Valkyrie, and all will have to face Christian Bale’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Matt Damon has also been cast in a mysterious role, completing the latest outsized cast for one of Marvel’s most anticipated Phase 4 films. It’s a new addition to the cast, seen in some of the set photos, that piqued the interest of fans. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Thor 4 & Guardians Reveal Photos From Love & Thunder Set Initially overlooked when photos from the set were leaked, fans analyze them again and have noticed another cast member who has yet to be announced. A goat was seen on the plateau (via Marvel Studios Movies) and fans connected the dots and realized that it could mean the arrival of some magical creatures in Thor’s world. Although unconfirmed, the goats on the set could be none other than the powerful furry friends of Thor, Toothgnasher, and Toothgrinder. Thor: love and thunderwill draw fromMighty Thorcomic book, which sees the introduction of Jane Foster as a superhero. He also sees the appearance of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, two mythical creatures that, like Mjolnir, Thor can summon when needed. They also have their own powers, including the ability to fly and pull a tank behind them which Thor can then use for transport. They also possess super strength and the ability to travel through the Ten Realms at high speed, which makes them the perfect companions. How the goats will be taken into account in the plot ofThor: love and thunder, if at all, remains to be seen. Under Waititi’s guidance, however, they would be a perfect fit for the world of Thor that Waititi presented in his previous film Thor. The strange and wildThor: RagnarokdidThor: love and thunder one of the most unexpected Marvel movies of Phase 4, before you even get the chance to see the two mighty goats. It might just be a coincidence, or even a sneaky callback to the comics, but it also fits into Waititi’s vision for the franchise and hopefully we can see some goat-like action when the film releases in 2022. More: Love & Thunder is Ragnarok 2, not Thor 4 Source: Marvel Studios Movies MCU Phase 4 will confirm why Iron Man was right in the Civil War

About the Author Graeme guttmann

(382 Articles published)

Graeme Guttmann is a writer and journalist currently residing in Boston. He is a Masters of Fine Arts candidate at Emerson College for Creative Writing. More from Graeme Guttmann







