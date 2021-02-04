Star Trek: Section 31: release date, cast, plot, how it relates to Canon and more

Has there ever been a better time to be a Star Trek fan? While The Next Generation spawned spin-offs Deep Space Nine and Voyager in the 1990s as well as the prequel series Enterprise, there have never been more than two shows on television. Fast forward to 2021, however, and CBS All Access (soon Paramount Plus) will double down on the Last Frontier.

Spy-centric Star Trek: Section 31 is poised to become the latest incarnation of the growing 55-year-old franchise. Like the upcoming Pike / Spock Strange New Worlds show, this will be a Star Trek: Discovery spin-off, focusing on Her Most Imperial Majesty, Mother of the Fatherland, Overlord of Vulcan, Dominus of QonoS, Regina Andor Emperor Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Perhaps rightly so for a show that boldly enters the inner sanctum of a shady intelligence agency, the plot details of Section 31 are being kept tightly under wraps, even the title not officially confirmed. But as Discovery, TNG follows Picard and the animated comedy Lower Decks do their best to expand the Trek universe in whole new directions, this upcoming dark operations show promises to do something different again.

Here’s all the essential information on the upcoming Star Trek Section 31 spin-off.

While Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is already in production and cameras are expected to start filming on Picard season 2 and Strange New Worlds season 1 soon, the status of Section 31 is more of a mystery. In December 2020, Michelle Yeoh declared Insider TV that, “I know the EP [executive producers] and the writers and my team are still working really hard because we have so many more stories to tell. I hope it will be very soon. “

That means Star Trek: Section 31 release date is still a long way off. In fact, we expect to see new seasons of Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds before they hit your TV, so our most optimistic guess is mid to late 2022.

Expect to see the show on CBS All Access (which will be renamed Paramount Plus from March 4) in the United States. With other Trek shows spread across Netflix and Amazon Prime Video internationally, it’s still unclear where Section 31 will materialize in other star systems and territories.

Cut to the chase

What is that? A Star Trek: Discovery spin-off starring Philippa Georgiou, former emperor of the Earth Empire, which technically does not yet have a title. It is, however, informally referred to as Article 31.

A Star Trek: Discovery spin-off starring Philippa Georgiou, former emperor of the Earth Empire, which technically does not yet have a title. It is, however, informally referred to as Article 31. Where can I watch it? Like all Star Trek shows, it will almost certainly be available on CBS All Access (soon to be renamed Paramount Plus) in the United States. Broadcasters from other territories are to be confirmed.

Like all Star Trek shows, it will almost certainly be available on CBS All Access (soon to be renamed Paramount Plus) in the United States. Broadcasters from other territories are to be confirmed. When can I watch it? Since production has not yet started, it is still classified.

What is section 31?

Section 31 is an undercover intelligence organization in the Star Trek universe. Although the United Federation of Planets has traditionally presented itself as a utopian and benign society, darker forces operate behind the scenes. Formed under Article 14, Section 31 of the Starfleet Charter, Article 31 was authorized to use “extraordinary measures” in the name of protecting the noble ideals of federations. In other words, morally questionable behavior is the norm.

Section 31 made its first on-screen appearance in Deep Space Nine season 6 episode ‘Inquisition, when Agent Luther Sloan arrived at the station, suspecting one of the crew members of being a spy for the Dominion.

It has since been revealed that Section 31 has been in service for years, since the early days of Starfleet. In the pre-Kirk and Spock Star Trek: Enterprise, security guard Lt Malcolm Tucker turned out to be a Section 31 agent, while it was Section 31 that recruited John Harrison (aka Khan) to help strengthen the defenses of Starfleets in the Kelvin timeline. put Star Trek in darkness.

The agency was also a major antagonist in Star Trek: Discovery season 2, when they investigated Spocks’ leak from a mental hospital and charged him with the murder of three doctors. In fact, Section 31 was so persistent that Discovery had to become a Starfleet thug to protect Spock.

As it turned out, Section 31 was operating under the direction of Control, the Federations Skynet-like AI that would eventually prove to be a threat to all life in the galaxy until Discovery carried the vital data from Sphere into. the future.

Saru and Georgiou have become unlikely allies in Star Trek: Discovery. (Image credit: CBS All Access / Netflix)

Star Trek: Section 31 Cast: who will star in the Discovery spin-off?

The first universe of origin Philippa Georgiou at the controls of the USS Shenzhou. (Image credit: CBS All Access / Netflix)

The new show will be built around Philippa Georgiou (played by Tomorrow Never Dies / Crouching Tiger, hidden dragon star Michelle Yeoh), the former Emperor of the Terran Empire who traveled across universes to join the Discovery team and is become the most memorable and cited character. on board.

“The truth is, for Section 31, the idea to do this show was Michelle Yeohs,” Star Trek supervisor Alex Kurtzman said during a Q&A on the screening room of varieties 2020 (via TrekMovie). “She deserves all the credit for it. She told me about it before we even aired the first season of Discovery. She loved playing the character and she said, ‘I know there are a lot of young women who have grown up like me and haven’t seen someone like me on screen and I want to be that person. . And I said, ‘It sounds amazing! Let’s do it.

“But we weren’t sure if people were going to like Discovery, so I said, ‘Let’s see how it works, and if we can make it happen, let’s go. She killed him. She did an amazing job on the show. And then in Season 2, we really started digging into the mythology of Section 31, which had been covered on other shows. And we started to see a way to do it. And so we got there.

Yeohs played two versions of Philippa Georgiou in Discovery. The first was the respected Starfleets Captain USS Shenzhou, the mentor of Michael Burnhams, who died in the Battle of the Binary Stars which sparked a Federation / Klingon War.

We encountered its doppelganger when Discoverys’ spore reader accidentally transported the ship to the Mirror Universe we had previously visited in Star Trek, Deep Space Nine, and Enterprise. Here Georgiou was the emperor of the Totalitarian Terran Empire, an organization where any sign of weakness is punishable by death.

After the Discovery crew destroyed their flagship, the ISS Charon, Georgiou offered to sacrifice himself to help Burnhams escape the pair, sharing a bond between universes, but Burnham chose to bring them back to the ship.

Once she resided in the First Universe, Section 31 wanted to capitalize on Georgious’ moral flexibility and a unique set of skills, so they recruited her into their ranks. This brought her back to Discoverys’ orbit, but she ultimately turned on her Section 31 masters when Control took control. She was aboard the Discovery on her voyage to the distant future of the 32nd century.

This left many Trek fans wondering how Georgiou could possibly appear in the Star Trek: Section 31 spin-off, but luckily the Discovery showrunners had a plan. As Georgious’ body began to tear apart, gradually moving in and out of reality, Starfleet intelligence specialist Kovich explained that the fact that his molecules had traversed universes and traversing centuries through time had made his body inherently unstable. The unlikely salvation came in the form of the portal / plot device from the original series The Guardian of Forever (from the classic episode “ The City on the Edge of Forever ”), which offered him a chance to travel closer to his time.

Beyond Yeoh, the cast is to be confirmed, although we wouldn’t be surprised to see Shazad Latif return as Ash Tyler. The Klingon / Human hybrid was in charge of Section 31 when Discovery flew to the future, he’s also one of the few people who knows about the ship’s true fate, so it makes sense that he was the first Georgious point of contact. Assuming, of course, that the Guardian of Forever sends her back to her time of origin.

Star Trek: Section 31 Plot: What Will The New Show Talk About?

Set the phasers to Star Trek: Section 31. (Image credit: CBS All Access / Netflix)

That’s the big question, because aside from the fact that it will star Georgiou and involve Section 31, the new show is kind of an open book.

It seems very likely, however, that the Guardian of Eternity sent her back to a time right after she left. With Section 31 decimated by all these problems with Control, rebuilding will almost certainly be high on the agenda and who better to help Tyler than Georgiou?

“I hope that in the short time [in the future], being the amazing engineer and the smart cookie that she is, she would have learned a lot about that time that she could take with her, ”Yeoh told TV Insider. “Can you imagine what she could bring back to the past?” Without changing the future, of course. Developments that could make a huge difference, and if it was section 31, that’s what section 31 is, right? “

In fact, her resume will appeal to any human resources department. Not only does she experience the future and manage an interstellar empire, but her time aboard Discovery has softened some of her more psychotic aspects.

“She definitely changed her mind,” Yeoh explained in an interview with Agitation. “She had a revival in the sense that she realized that yes, you could rule with fear and tyranny, but only for a short time. This is what she learned while being in the First Universe. It’s a matter of compassion, of hope. It’s when people have nothing to lose, then they don’t care anymore. And when you don’t care, you have no future. “

There may also be reconstructions to be done in the mirror universe, so don’t rule out the prospect of Georgiou finding a way home. Indeed, after Kovich revealed that the Terran Empire had collapsed long before the 32nd century, she might see it as an opportunity to reshape it in her own image.

“The Terran Empire vanished 500 years ago,” Yeoh told TV Insider. “There weren’t any more level crossings, we never heard from us again, and the only thing you can take away from is that we destroyed ourselves. I think she realized that when she went back to Michael Burnham and she said, “How many times are people going to revolt against us again?” If we don’t give people some kind of peace and harmony, we will just kill ourselves. She learned that just killing was not the solution or the way to govern to move forward.