A Problem in the Matrix Exam: Are They Evolving Beyond the Truth?





As our daily lives have become more and more chaotic, a popular explanation for insanity is that our reality is actually an elaborate computer simulation. In Rodney Aschers’ documentary essay A Glitch in the Matrix, some intelligent people argue that this theory is not only plausible, but obviously true and deeply alarming. Like Aschers’ previous documentaries Room 237 and The Nightmare, his latest relies heavily on a few very articulate interview topics, which are just maybe confident enough to change your mind. They’re also digitally masked to resemble video game characters, an aesthetic choice that underscores one of the film’s strengths – so many of us spend so much time online and exploring virtual worlds that our brains evolve in the dark. – beyond the need for a literal truth. A Glitch in the Matrix illustrates his observations with animation, video game footage, snippets from viral videos, and copious snippets from premonitory sci-fi films like The Matrix and Total Recall. Ascher also recounts throughout the film a speech by author Philip K. Dick in 1977, in which he shocked audiences by insisting that our collective human memory is flawed. An issue in the Matrix can seem a bit scattered, as Ascher jumps from topic to topic, often lingering the longest on the most disturbing stories. (The lengthy first-person testimony of a man who murdered his parents is particularly difficult to bear.) But while the document may be too long, it is still fascinating because of its implications. The nagging question that Ascher ultimately faces is: So what? To believers and non-believers alike, A Glitch in the Matrix warns that, real or unreal, our actions have consequences. The best option is always to play nicely. “ A problem in the matrix ” Unclassified Execution time: 1 hour, 48 minutes Playing: Available February 5 on VOD; and in a limited version where cinemas are open







