“He was our North Star”: Linda Bloodworth Thomason on Hal Holbrook

The creator of ‘Designing Women’ and ‘Evening Shade’ remembers his late friend and colleague: “Hal had a sort of raw elegance, classifying every room he walked into.



First of all, Hal was the most genuine person I have ever worked with. You couldn’t catch him playing. He literally vibrated with humanity and felt everything so deeply, which made him such a sublime actor. My husband (director Harry Thomason) used to say, never tell Hal your dog is dead, or you’ll spend the rest of the day consoling him.

Hal had a sort of raw elegance, classifying every room he entered. You could dress him in rags, and he would still appear to be an important person. Her often hard life and her gratitude for all the gifts in between were written on her face.

Sure Conceiving Women (playing, romantic partner of Dixie Carters), he was our dazzling, “artist in residence”, although he acts more like an audience member perpetually impressed by this splendidly rare cast. Sure Evening shadow (where he played Burt Reynolds’ stepfather and, I believe, helped him win an Emmy for the first season) Hal was our North Star, the guy you could always check in with to see if you are always on the right track.

His resume was widely told this week about the film’s key roles, all of his awards, including five Emmys and a Tony, as well as his brilliant, 60-year-old Mark Twain dwelling (traveling the world, carrying his own suitcase ) in what is surely the oldest tribute from one artist to another. I will never forget Hals’ excitement when I heard that I was inducted into the Missouri Hall of Fame, next to Twain. Or his just insistence that this happy piece of kismet was dictated by divine justice and not just alphabetically. It was the only performance he had ever given that I didn’t believe in.

Without a doubt, for him, his marriage to Dixie Carter eclipsed all other endeavors. You could see the fire between them, on screen and off. It was the real deal and it burned down until the day he died. On show nights, especially if Dixie had a long Julia Sugarbaker rant, we had to make sure Hal was positioned away from the audience’s mics, which would have captured all of his “attack girl!” whooping cough and applause.

She treated him like a national treasure, always calling him “Mr. Holbrook ”. He was looking at her like a kid who asked a girl to go to the ball and still couldn’t believe she said yes.

Dixie loved to organize fancy dinners, often appearing late, up the jeweled stairs and wearing a silk kaftan. Inevitably, she would lean over the railing and, in that famous alluring staccato, exclaim, “Oh, my God! What’s going on there? Is there a party? Then later that night, she would drape herself over the grand piano (as she often did while performing at the Carlyle) and sing a bunch of Cole Porter lyrics while filming her beloved husband just the right amount of finely honed. , naughty looks. To most people, this may all seem like a bit too much. But Hal and Dixie did it, without a hitch. In fact, you got the feeling that they did that even when we weren’t there.

Someone recently asked if I believed Hal would meet Mark Twain in Heaven. I have no idea or theory regarding the afterlife shenanigans. But if I knew Hal he wouldn’t be heading to Twain, I’d rather bring up a whole different storyline. The one fading away with Hal arriving somewhere in the blue there, only to be greeted by a raven-haired beauty with a silky, honey-drenched voice, “Oh my God! I had no idea! Are you Mr. Holbrook? Is there a party? ”Leaving the rest of us to shake our heads and smile. There is now.

Linda Bloodworth Thomason is a TV writer, director and producer who created the series Conceiving Women and Evening shadow.