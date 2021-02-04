Madison LeCroy: who is she and why is she related to Jennifer Lopez A-Rod’s fiancé?





04 February 2021



Aisha Nozari

Jennifer lopezAlex Rodriguez’s fiancé has currently found himself at the center of infidelity reports, after Southern charm star Danni Bairdalleged on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that her co-star Madison LeCroy had been “FaceTiming” A-Rod. MORE: Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Says He’s Ready To Give Daughter True A Brother Or Sister Wednesday, IS! News reported that Madison had denied that there had been a romantic encounter between herself and the 45-year-old sports star, claiming that despite “talking on the phone”, she and Alex “had never met” and had never been “physical” “. “He never physically cheated on his fiancee with me,” said Madison, 30. Loading the player … WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Shows off Radiant Skin Before Reviews She Used Botox She added that “this was all a year ago, [but] it’s airing now “. As for her comments of Danni which started the rumor mill, Danni herself said on the air: “Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard… [Madison] told me they were FaceTiming or something. I never asked for more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t think he was a Major League Baseball player. “ RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Is Completely Unrecognizable In Disguise During The Trip Madison responded to the rumors RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Looks Like Famous Singer in Rare Photo Madison is best known for appearing on the Bravo reality show Southern charm. The popular series follows the lives of seven South Carolina socialites, and Madison has appeared in each of the Southern charm‘s seven seasons. A hairdresser and makeup artist by trade, Madison has her own salon and juggles her professional life with being a lovable mother to her eight-year-old son, Hudson. JLo and A-Rod have been engaged since 2019 With nearly half a million Instagram followers, the mom-of-one often shares photos of her glamorous lifestyle, recently posting snaps from her sunny beach getaway. As for Alex and JLo, they have been engaged since 2019, with the intention of getting married the following year. However, the famous couple were forced to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer has already explained to It: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we can recreate this. “ Find out more HELLO! American stories here







