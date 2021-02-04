CODA has a strong message even when there is silence

New York – The resounding success of this year’s Sundance Film Festival is expected to broaden the diversity debate in Hollywood.

CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, invites viewers into a world many have never seen, with a silence they have never known. It depicts the life of a predominantly deaf family whose love, friction, drama, and laughter are the same as in any other family, but communicated through sign language.

The film, a remake of the award-winning French film La Famille Blier in 2014, won the festival’s biggest audience and grand jury awards and set a Sundance record by selling to Apple for $ 25 million.

Written and directed by Sian Heder, it was set in Gloucester, Massachusetts during the summer of 2019. The film follows Ruby, the only hearing person in her family from New England, as she considers leaving their home. a fishing company in difficulty and its role as interpreter. to pursue his own dreams at Berklee College of Music. The family is forced to figure out how they will survive without her.

Deaf actors Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin, the only deaf actor to win an Oscar plays the Rubys family. Emilia Jones plays the role of Ruby.

Jones was not an obvious choice to play the role of Ruby, which required singing and knowledge of American Sign Language. The 18-year-old British actor had no formal training in either.

I remember thinking that whoever is lucky enough to be able to play Ruby is a very, very, very lucky girl because it’s not very often that you have as many skills as you can learn for a movie. I had to learn sign language. I never had singing lessons before I started, she says. But I love, I love, I love challenges and I love a film that educates me and makes me grow as a person.

The film sheds light on the humanity of people with disabilities while dispelling myths, showing in one case how deaf people experience music. Ruby and her brother tease and profane slurs at each other, while their parents’ extremely active sex lives take place in hysterical and awkward situations.

The first thing that came to my mind was my daughter, who is a real CODA. And when I reread it, it gave me flashbacks based on my experience in this world, Kotsur said, recalling the first reading of the script. It’s a good experience for the audience to step into deaf culture and get an inside view of what it’s like.

During filming, two ASL experts reviewed the script, helped Heder interpret the scenes and relay the messages to the actors. They also made adjustments if the scenes were not faithful to the Deaf culture. Closed captions are used when family members communicate with each other, but only Rubys translations are heard when speaking to hearing people.

Matlin, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God, says CODA is the complete package to represent the deaf community onscreen.

No offense to the other projects I’ve been involved in where there were deaf characters in them, (but) I’ve found that since Children of a Lesser God, there hasn’t really been any deep exploration of the Deaf characters, whether they are genuinely deaf or The story was about deafness or love in deaf and hearing communities, she says.

For people who have never seen deaf people or who have never even seen sign language and who think that everything was the same, that we live the same way, that we come from the same state of mind, we aren’t, said Matlin. We are as diverse as the people who can hear, and that is a facet of the deaf community.

Heder and the cast say they are hoping CODA will challenge Hollywood. Although diversity has been a hot topic in recent years, discussions generally center only on race and gender. Heder, who started learning ASL a year before filming, says the industry should abandon its tendency to portray non-disabled actors as disabled characters.

When we started casting I think everyone needed to be educated. I remember people saying, well, are there any deaf actors? And there’s a world of deaf actors out there, she said. Troy is incredibly talented and he won this role, but there were other amazing actors who came and auditioned for this role. And I would say that about every role in all areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 American adults, approximately 61 million people, has a disability that affects major activities of life. A 2017 study by the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California found that only 2.7% of the characters in the 100 Top-paying Movies in 2016 were disabled, revealing the huge chasm between the population and what is happening on the screens.

There has been progress in recent years. Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down’s syndrome, was acclaimed while starring in The Peanut Butter Falcon in 2019 alongside Shia LaBeouf. Deaf actor Lauren Ridloff will play Marvels’ first deaf superhero in Chloe Zhaos The Eternals, which will be released in November. Last week, NBCUniversal announced that it will commit to auditioning actors with disabilities for every new studio production in hopes of increasing the representation of people with disabilities on screen.

Heder hopes the entertainment industry broadens its thinking when it comes to casting.

(The filmmakers) have a role in their script that says open ethnicity, but they don’t think they add that it might be open to a person with a disability or that you could put a deaf person in that role, she said. The more people are aware, in the writers’ rooms, the directors, the creators (will) start to open their minds and realize that inclusion really means something else.

Follow Gary Gerard Hamilton, Associated Press entertainment reporter on twitter.com/GaryGHamilton