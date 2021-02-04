Pixar heads speak ahead, Soul and adapting to the streaming age | Features

Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a busy year for Pixar and its Creative Director Pete Docter. For just the third time in its three-and-a-half-year history, the Disney-owned company released two features in the same calendar year, one of which was completed under lockdown conditions. And Docter himself had to juggle his executive duties with his work as a director and co-author of Soul and executive producer of Forward.

The two films, both main contenders for this year’s film awards, show slightly different sides to Pixars’ pioneering animation style (a style that has won five of the last 10 Oscars for Best Animated Feature). Soul, Docter said, deals with big questions, but we’ve tried not to take them too seriously. Forward is, at first glance, lighter and arguably less typical of the studio: I’m proud that it looks different and people don’t feel Pixar, Docter says, because we were always trying to broaden what it means this box.

What both films seem to reflect is Docters’ belief that when it comes to storytelling, we love we we want to see our lives on the screen in a certain way, but hopefully in a way that we didn’t expect.

Forward was inspired by director and co-writer Dan Scanlons’ relationship with his brother and a tape recording clip sent to them from their father, who died when Scanlon was a baby. This seed has become the story of teenage elf brothers, one shy, the other noisy, living in a suburban fantasy world where mythical creatures have come to lead mundane lives. When the brothers voiced by Marvel movie teammates Tom Holland and Chris Pratt receive a gift left behind by their late father, it triggers a rediscovery of magic and a quest for family reconnection.

Scanlon, a longtime Pixar storyboard artist who made his directorial debut with the 2013 prequel Monster college seen nailing the emotional climax of the stories, in which one brother finally recognizes the value of the other, as the great challenge of projects.

The movie was a love letter to my brother and my family, Scanlon says, so what kept me awake at night was winning that ending, trying to make everything work emotionally towards the end and always tell a fun and adventurous story.

It’s been years of writing and rewriting and trying to get the depth we needed from the title character, confirms producer Kori Rae, another longtime Pixar filmmaker. The latitude to do this kind of work is one of the privileges we create at the studio, adds Rae. Everyone knows how important it is and they give us that time.

The technical and visual puzzles of the films included a road trip sequence that Scanlon said was something new to Pixar animators; a full dragon battle setting up the dramatic conclusion of the story and the father pants the lower half of their father’s body which is all the brothers manage to conjure up with their limited magical skills.

Trying to put emotion in daddy’s pants was a challenge, says Rae. It was about understanding that less was more. Most of what we wanted was done using more subtle animation.

Scanlon, who is also Pixar’s vice president of creative, acknowledges that while Forward focused on the kind of emotional inspiration that is the hallmark of the company, its fantasy medium of sword and wizardry was kind of a departure and required some visual experimentation.

Stylistically, I wanted to do something really cartoony, because I wanted something that would be fun for the animators, says Pixar vet. Our initial designs were a bit overly drawn, so we had to find this perfect spot to be quite naturalistic but still cartoony.

Sometimes when movies are very realistic you start to wonder why they are animated. Just because you can do it all, people do it all. But the human eye wants variety, minimal things every now and then, and simple, bold things.

Soul originally slated for release in summer 2021, but postponed for a year and completed seven weeks after the start of last spring’s pandemic lockdown, it has a different tone and style, and in some ways it also represents a departure for Pixar.

Partly inspired by Docters’ early experiences as a parent, the story centers on Joe, a New York music teacher whose unique opportunity to become a professional jazz musician is jeopardized by an accident that l leads to The Great Before, an ethereal realm where new souls find their personalities before being embodied on Earth. Desperate to return to his body for his big concert, Joe becomes the mentor of an eccentric soul who has resisted becoming human.

The decision during development to make jazz a key part of history had major implications. On the one hand, this led to Soul become Pixars ‘first film with a black protagonist (voiced by Jamie Foxx), which itself has led to a concerted push to ensure the projects’ cultural authenticity. And for another, it helped give the film its dramatic vocation.

Jazz affected the storyline because in jazz you don’t just play the notes, you make it personal, rich, and valuable, says Docter, former director and co-author of the Pixar Oscar winners. Upside down and To the top, as good as Monsters Inc. It’s so thematic compared to what we were trying to say in the movie that we felt there were a lot of lessons to be learned from this musical form.

Special powers

The character of Joes was largely shaped by Kemp Powers, first introduced by Pixar to write the Soul screenplay with Docter and Mike Jones, but then was co-director and involved in all aspects of the project, from animation and editing to marketing and merchandising.

I’ve filled Joe with my life, says Powers, whose credits include the stage and film versions of the Amazon Studios Award nominee. One night in Miami. Joe was designed to be a 45-year-old black man from New York who was passionate about jazz, but they didn’t know what that meant. I did it, because I am that. Even the characters’ subway route, Powers notes, was based on my commute when I lived in Queens.

Souls other setting, the Great Before in pastel tones, with its advisers inspired by modernist sculptures and expressed by international talents including Alice Braga and Richard Ayoade posed the greatest animation tests of the project.

We thought it would be easy for the animators, says film producer Dana Murray, referring to the characters in the advisers, but putting personality in a line to animate is actually pretty excruciating. Eventually, Murray said, one of our artists took a hanger and started sculpting these figures and we were just blown away by how much movement you could get from them.

With Forward and Soul Now in the world, Docter, who became Pixars ‘Creative Director in 2018 after John Lasseters stepped down from his dual Disney / Pixar role, says the studios’ future direction will balance what audiences know and want from Pixar with nods to the unexpected. The way to do this, says Docter, is to balance the old voices we have with new voices. I was really excited to have a lot of new directors and producers getting into the next two films.

Recently unveiled Pixar projects include Light year, which Docter considers a side-what to Toy story Characteristics; Italian coming-of-age story Luca, a first feature film for director Enrico Casarosa; and Turning red, inspired by Pixar artist and first-time director Domee Shis, Chinese-Canadian teenager.

The latter two, Docter says, will go through the same process of cultural trust as Soul, to make sure you do not alter anything. We have always researched all of our films, but the cultural aspect has become more and more important.

Pixar is also working on Win or lose, its first longer series for the fast-growing Disney + streaming service, which resulted in Soul its exclusive premiere in many territories after the pandemic scuttled theatrical release plans.

The growing importance of streaming may have financial repercussions for Pixar, Docter concedes, but so far that hasn’t changed our focus on good storytelling and strong characters. And doing shows for Disney + won’t change Pixars’ goal of releasing a feature every eight months. In fact, says Docter, at a time when many companies are downsizing, adding staff because we were asked to do more with Disney +.

The entry into the animation business of feature films from streamers such as Netflix and Apple will not change Pixars’ creative philosophy either. It’s good to have a lot of stuff because it means there’s a demand for it, Docter says. There is a lot of cross-pollination of ideas and inspiration.

The new competition, adds Pixars’ chief creative officer, means everyone has to step up and deliver more interesting things that surprise and delight people, which of course is good for audiences and for the quality of the films.