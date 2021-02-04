SAG Award nominations: Minari arrives strong, Hillbilly Elegy rekindled





Looking for some clarity in a messy, pandemic-extended rewards season? Nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Thursday, and these awards, handed out by Hollywood Actors Guild SAG-Aftra, may provide the best insight to date of contenders with the best shots to make the past five Oscars. Unlike the weird and wacky Golden Globes, which are voted on by a small group of eccentric foreign journalists, the Actor’s Guild is more comparable to the academy in size and membership. Over the past three years, every SAG winner has won the Oscar as well, so when it comes to awards season bells, few shows ring louder and truer. (Sorry for the Sias Golden Globe Music nominee: It means your 24-hour reign of confusion has come to an end.) This year the SAG range brings great news for threats a Korean-American family drama that has missed major recognition among forerunners like the Globes and Gotham Awards. SAG gave the film three big nominations, recognizing the cast of the entire film as well as lead actor Steven Yeun and supporting actress Youn Yuh-jung. Another film that saw its fortunes rise was critically criticized Hillbilly Elegy: Although the Ron Howard-directed drama failed to make it into the Best Actor category, Amy Adams and Glenn Close won nominations. individual on strong competition.

In a reprimand to the Golden Globes, where the best drama lineup consisted of films with predominantly white castings, four of the five nominees for SAG’s top prize, best cast Minari, Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods and One La nuit in Miami was mostly made up of people of color, with Aaron Sorkins’ The Trial of the Chicago 7 taking fifth place. What does this mean for applicants like Nomadland and The father, who are supposed to be real Oscar threats for Best Picture but have been left out of the top tier of SAGs, even as their actors have won individual nominations? There’s no reason to be alarmed just yet: SAG voters tend to favor large ensembles with multiple people sharing stages, and more intimate films often fail to make the list of the best. actors. Still, there were a few notable snubs and surprises in the categories of individual players. Although Da 5 Bloods won a Best Actor nod and a supporting actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, filmmaker Delroy Lindo was once again left out. Meanwhile, Mank star Amanda Seyfried and Pieces of a Woman star Ellen Burstyn were left out of the supporting actresses list, and The Little Things star Jared Leto slipped into the supporting actor finale for a much more worthy competition, like Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci. The SAG Awards show takes place on April 4, and the ceremony itself may provide further clues to the ultimate conclusion of this awards season: Last year’s top-casting surprise victory for Parasite was a stop at crucial stand on the road to historic Best Picture victory. at the Oscars. Here are the nominations in the best movie categories: Exceptional distribution Da 5 bloods Black stockings Ma Raineys Threatening One night in Miami The Chicago 7 trial

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, sound of metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Raineys Black Background Anthony Hopkins, the father Gary Oldman, Mank Steven Yeun, Minari Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy Viola Davis, black background Ma Raineys Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, a promising young woman Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago Trial 7 Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Jared Leto, the little things Leslie Odom Jr., one night in Miami Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Next film Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman, the father Youn Yuh-jung, Minari Helena Zengel, World News For a full list of nominations, including TV categories, go to sagawards.org.

