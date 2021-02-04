Weeknd’s Super Bowl Performance: What Will He Sing?

It will be a Super Bowl halftime show like no other.

When The weekend takes the stage on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it will perform for a crowd that will be about a third the size it would typically be due to coronavirus precautions.

TV audiences, on the other hand, could be bigger than ever as many people would have to stay at home, avoiding typical large gatherings. Last year, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed, 102 million viewers tuned in.

The big game, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

In one interview with Billboard, the R&B superstar (real name Abel Tesfaye) has promised fans a “cinematic experience”. He opened his wallet to do so, contributing $ 7 million on top of what organizers typically pay. The show will be fully live, which hasn’t always been the case in recent years.

It will be his first major national performance since snubbed by the Grammysand playing the Super Bowl is a bright spot for the singer, says Amir Cash Esmailian, who co-manages The Weeknd. The Weeknd, whose work had been submitted in six categories, tweeted “The Grammys remain corrupt” after the nominations were announced.

There was speculation that the snub was due to The Weeknd performing at both the Super Bowl and the Grammys, but the Recording Academy disputed this.

“We’ve always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had deadlines for all of our goals,” Esmailian told Billboard. “It came a few years earlier than expected. We really focused on the fans. at home.

So what can we expect? Here’s what we know so far.

Will he continue his bandaged ‘After Hours’ look?

Will The Weeknd bandages worn at the American Music Awards and other appearances last year make a comeback?

The so-called “After Hours” look, named after her latest album, began with a bloodied face, inspired by the album cover. It then evolved into bandages covering his entire face, as if someone could show up after dramatic plastic surgery. And of course, by the time the video for “Save Your Tears” came out, The Weeknd was wearing prosthetics that created chipmunk cheeks and swollen lips.

Based on a recently released Pepsi Super Bowl ad featuring The Weeknd, it looks like blood, bandages, and prosthetics won’t make an appearance this weekend. The 30-second spot features the singer looking perfectly normal as he walks into a stadium, where he is greeted by cheering fans.

“What we create changes us,” says the advertiser. “Each performance, a new chapter. Each stage, a new beginning.”

The Weeknd had remained silent on what was behind the “After Hours” look, leading to all kinds of theories, including that it was a statement against police brutality. He finally revealed in a recent variety history that the bandages reflected “the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

What songs will The Weeknd perform?

Billboard’s Katie Bain, who interviewed The Weeknd for a recent cover story, called the singer “very charming and very kind”. In person, she said, it’s not as hard as you might think.

“He made me feel comfortable,” she said. “He’s not arrogant, he’s not arrogant.”

It is however mysterious. Still shy, The Weeknd wouldn’t say much about what he has planned for Sunday, but Bain says she expects the focus to be on her new works such as “Heartless” and “Blinding. Lights ”during the show, which will last the typical 12 to 13 minutes.

“Blinding Lights”, in particular, looks like a shoo-in. The song spent over a year on the Billboard Hot 100.

But Pandora tightened the numbers and found that it was The Weeknd’s older works that are most popular with its users, which led Mike Spinella, senior director of original content for Pandora, to speculate that there will have at least a few songs from the beginning of his career. Weeknd’s best songs on Pandora, based on users’ thumb-up ratings, include “Earned It” (9.2 millionthumbs up), “Star Boy” (3.8 millionthumbs up) and “Die For You” (2.8 million inches up).

Sure The Weeknd XO Fans, a Facebook group, there is no shortage of opinions on what the singer should and should not perform. Fe Knowles, a group administrator, hopes for a mix of new and old songs so that we can “see her growing from chapter to chapter, different eras, past and present.”

Whatever he chooses, fans say they are convinced that they will leave satisfied.

“I know for a fact that Abel will be at the top of every live performance that there was before, just because he went all out and contributed his own money to his performance,” said Member Michelle Ortega. of the group, to USA TODAY. “Obviously, Abel will play his best hits in previous years. It will be a show we will all remember years later.”

“He’s the best of this generation,” says Jessica Hosang. “His music reaches the soul, which is no small feat. He is constantly evolving, constantly evolving. In a world where originality has been seen as lost, he leads it. I hope the millions of people who watch will feel his music, as we do. “

Will The Weeknd make a political statement?

The Super Bowl halftime scene is one of the most important an artist could hope for, and not just for sharing their music. Activist artists are known to sometimes make political statements during their performances, such as when Lady Gaga has been praised or criticized, depending on your perspective, for what some felt was a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump. in 2017.

The Weeknd has been a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, so a nod to racial and social justice wouldn’t be out of the question. Over the past year, in addition to countless social media posts, he’s also donated thousands of people to BLM-related causes. He even said upcoming music will probably be inspired in part by BLM, the 2020 election and COVID-19.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, a very grim The Weeknd paid tribute to the victims in two high-profile police brutality cases, saying: It’s really hard for me to celebrate now and enjoy this moment so I’ll just say justice for Jacob Blake and just for Breonna Taylor.

Blake, a black man, was shot and killed by a white policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Taylor, a black woman, was killed by white police officers in Louisville, Kentucky.

