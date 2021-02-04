The Weeknd promises to tone it down for his Super Bowl show





I will still incorporate part of the script. It’s a very cohesive story that I’ve told throughout that time and throughout this year, he said. The story will continue, but will definitely keep it PG for families. The Super Bowl Pepsi 2021 halftime show will be different this year due to the pandemic and The Weeknd has said it will use different parts of the stadium, the pitch, and a bit of the famous pirate ship. But the singer would not be drawn into the details of his show. You have to watch Sunday, he said. When asked about her favorite Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd cited Diana Ross’ performance in 1996. She was taken down on stage by a crane of sparklers, hundreds of dancers spelled her out. name in the field, she made three costume changes and left by helicopter. The show just makes me smile, The Weeknd said. The Weeknd entered the mainstream with their hit Cant Feel My Face which was featured on their second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. Hes had three other charts topping, including his recent After Hours offering, released in March. Last year, The Weeknds’ single Blinding Lights became his fifth song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He also won Grammys for his album Starboy and the song Earned It (Fifty Shades of Gray). Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will be the co-executive producers on the halftime show. The game and the halftime show will air live on CBS. Collins said he wanted to present a live-action halftime show that is unique and reflects the creativity we all bring to the process to help translate The Weeknds’ unparalleled vision. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, joins a roster of famous musicians who have performed during the Super Bowl halftime shows including Madonna, Beyonc, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and the latest duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

