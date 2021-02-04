JoJo Siwa Reveals Girlfriend, New Musical; share a story

Jojo siwa has had a busy month in the spotlight and she’s thrilled with it all.

Speaking Wednesday at Jimmy fallon, Siwa, 17, reflecting on her exit as a member of the LGBTQ community the last time around, revealed that she has “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect and beautiful girlfriend ever.”

Last month, the internet icon for teens produced a TikToks series featuring members of the Pride house, a Los Angeles-based LGBTQ designer collective. A video, released on January 23 a few days after filming, showed the group dancing to Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun”.

“I’m like, ‘I think this TikTok is going to get me out,'” Siwa recalls. “I was like, ‘I don’t really mind, it’s true. I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the world. It’s not something I have. shame, I just haven’t shown the internet before. ‘”

Siwa’s appearance “Fallon” came a day before Nickelodeon announced that she was set to star and produce a new live-action musical called “The J Team”, about a girl who needs to “rediscover what dancing and friendship mean to her “after getting kicked out of her dance troupe. Production will begin this month in Vancouver.

The Omaha, Nebraska native born Joelle Joanie Siwa is famous for her giant hair knots, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life personality, and she has millions of followers online. On YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, Siwa has racked up over 42 million subscribers.

On January 20, Siwa posted a video of herself blocking out the lyrics to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, known as an LGBTQ anthem.

“The day after I posted on TikTok, I was on FaceTime with (my girlfriend) and we were talking about it, and talking about all the love that came in and technically I still hadn’t confirmed it,” said Siwar in Fallon. “And I was like, I kind of wanted to post this pic (wearing a shirt that said ‘BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.’) … She was super encouraging like, ‘Do it! “I was like, ‘Okay, I did.’ “

And a few days later, she opened up in an Instagram livestream.

“Someone asked,” How long have you been in the community? How long have you been who you are? “I don’t know,” Siwa said. “I think all my life, because all my life I’ve been really just really just love people. But I had never fallen in love before, but I always believed that my person was going to be my If this person was a boy, so much the better. If this person was a girl, so much the better. “

Siwa added on Wednesday: “Technically it was a very big risk to publish this … but if I lost everything I created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love , I don’t want it … If I can’t love who I want to love, that’s one of the most important things for me. “

Itreceived a surge of support Everyone from Kim Kardashianto GLAAD to fans on social media has praised the young star. Right before starting the “Fallon” interview, Siwa was on the phone with his girlfriend and started to cry, she said.

“She said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m so happy because now I can share what makes me the happiest in the world, and that makes my heart so happy,’ “Siwa said.” Even if there are a million people who don’t ‘Accept it, there are a hundred million who do. “

Contributor: David Oliver