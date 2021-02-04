SAG Awards: Making sense of the ‘Minari’ bounce, Delroy Lindo Snub and more

Another day, another provocative nomination announcement.

The SAG-AFTRA Film Nominating Committee weighed in on Thursday morning with its finalists for the 27th SAG Awards, which will take place on April 4. And while the choices of the name-com which is made up of roughly 2,500 people randomly chosen from the guild’s overall memberships were certainly less confusing than those offered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Wednesday, they were still all over the map.

As expected, Netflix The Chicago 7 trial, with its large and talented cast of men of different ages and races representing real people, landed the best overall name, making it the only film to earn top category mentions on Wednesday and Thursday. . Beyond that, his projection was mixed. In a sense, it outperformed: a set of waterfalls name over Principle?! In another, he arguably underperformed: his only individual acting name was for Sacha Baron Cohen in the supporting actor category, even if the voting system for the nomination of the SAG Awards is unweighted and non-preferential, unlike that of the Film Academy, BAFTA or Critics Choice, seems to favor a film that has been widely seen and whose entire cast is competing in the same category.

Meanwhile, another Netflix film, which many had called dead, has come back to life: the criticized criticism Hillbilly Elegy, which currently reaches 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, but has landed of them individual names (a high score with The father, Ma Rainey’s black background and Threatening). Glenn Close got a supporting name for the second day in a row, and ThursdayAmy adams was recognized in the main category. The duo campaigned with SAG-AFTRA, but neither did anyone posting screens, doing Q&A, etc. so this seems to be the result of a genuine affection for the cast and the performances, as well as perhaps a reflection of the fact that a lot of their competition is from films that only recently fell and may not have. not had so much time to build momentum, like The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Andra’s Day) and Malcolm and Marie (Zendaya).

Judas and the Black Messiah also had a late unveiling, but was clearly seen widely enough to land a supporting actor name for Daniel Kaluuya. (The fact that he signed up for it, but not in the category together, is something to think about.) He is one of eight nominees who are the only representatives of their films, the others being the lead actor.Gary Oldman (Mank); main actresses Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a woman), Frances mcdormand (Nomadland) and Carey mulligan (Promising young woman); supporting actor Jared leto (The small things); and supporting actressesMaria bakalova (Next Borat movie) and Helena Zengel (World news). The names of Leto and Zengel these two days were far from assured and suggest that their future prospects for these performances are stronger than previously thought.

The names of the Globes completely snubbed Spike leeof Da 5 bloods, but the SAG-com-nom recognized it with names from Best Ensemble (four of the five slots in the category went to Dark Experience movies), Best Stunt Set, and Best Actor. of support for the late Chadwick boseman, who is the only double nominated for cinema, also recognized with a main actor nominated for My Rainey. However, her main man, Delroy Lindo, was left out for the second day in a row, which is difficult to understand.

One concern at the Oscars is that the interim branch members could be divided over whether to support Lindo’s performance in the main category, as the studio would prefer, or in the secondary category. But that wasn’t the cause of its failure with the nom-com SAG, which notes the studio’s preference when voting. In the end, he was simply beaten by Boseman, Oldman, Ahmed Rice for Sound of metal (which I expected to do better than one name), Anthony hopkins for The father and Steven yeun for Threatening.

Speaking of Threatening, the Korean-language film received only one Globe name, for Best Foreign Language Film, but it bounced back with the SAG Award names in three of the five lead actor categories for Yeun, Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung and, most notably, better together placing it in a tie with My Rainey for most global names. His SAG nom-com Q&A were giant hits thanks to a touching film, the power and eloquence of Yeun, and the humor of the film’s weird couple, Youn, 73 (the Meryl Streep from South Korea) and 8-year-old character Alan kim (who plays his mischievous grandson in the film).

SAG-AFTRA has a mixed record when it comes to the recognition of non-English films. The film in Korean Parasite, of course, won the award for Best Ensemble last year, the first real harbinger of its best picture, but none of its individual cast members were nominated. Which does Threateningthe individual names are all the more notable and the exclusion of Life to comebeloved lead actress of Sophia loren a little disconcerting.

Many talents and distributors will be reassessing their prospects following this week’s announcements. Does Boseman have a better chance of winning in the lead actor categoryMy Rainey or the thinner supporting actor category for Da 5 bloods? Both are Netflix movies, and the streamer has so far indicated an understandable preference for the former, but I could see voters moving in the other direction. Will be the Hillbilly actresses, Leto and Zengel regard their unexpected names as an indicator or a mirage?

And, for artists neglected by both groups like Loren, Zendaya, The way backof Ben affleck,World newsof Tom hanks, Malcolm and Marieof John David Washington,Ammoniteof Kate winslet andSaoirse Ronan,Never Rarely Sometimes Always‘ Sidney flanigan and Talia Ryder, Sound of metalof Paul Raci and Olivia cooke, Nomadlandof David Strathairn andMeryl Streep bothLet them all talk and Prom is it time to put it away or double down?

Awards season like no other is finally heating up. Stay tuned!