New Jersey star Damien Chazelle Matthew McConaughey and Dolly Parton Super Bowl commercials

In 2017, Damien Chazelle became the youngest to win the Oscar for best director.
Chazelle, then 32, won the honor for La La Land. The director, who grew up in Princeton, also directed Whiplash and went on to direct First Man.
Now, Chazelle, 36, is behind two Super Bowl commercials that will air in this Sunday game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
One, for Doritos 3D Crunch, stars Matthew McConaughey. Another, for Squarespace, offers a reworked version of the song Dolly Parton 9 to 5.
In the Doritos ad (see below), McConaughey is Matthew flat thought Stanley Apartment, or Judge Doom after being pressed into Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
Lately, I just haven’t felt like me, says McConaughey. Life felt … fuller.
The paper-thin actor is sucked into the void. When he tries to walk his dog, he gets blown away.
Have you driven here or have you traveled by fax? Jimmy Kimmel asks him when he appears on his show with Mindy Kaling.
McConaughey continues to fit into a vending machine, takes a bite of Doritos 3D Crunch, and is restored to himself in 3D, now stuck in a vending machine.
In Chazelles Square space announcement, called 5 to 9 (see extended version below), Parton returns the chorus of 9 to 5 the theme song from his 1980 film of the same name on a dance number reminiscent of Chazelles La La Land musical.
The living number and the website she makes in the ad are sparked by a woman’s passionate response to a boring 9-5 job. When 5pm approaches, she puts aside the boring paperwork in favor of the building her dream brand for dance fitness classes.
You’re going to change your life, do something that makes it meaningful, sings Parton. With a website worthy of your dream.
See other Super Bowl concepts for Scotts / Miracle-Gro with John Travolta and his daughter; Miller Lite with a long URL and Uber Eats with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey ofWaynes World, as well as Budweisers’ announcement not to advertise the Super Bowl.
