Tom Holland honors Threequel as incredibly ambitious superhero movie





The fans pretty much knew the nextSpider Man The film was going to be an absolute fire when Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were reportedly invited to return as DoctorOctopus and Electro respectively. While we all anxiously await Disney and Sony to announce whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning to play their versions of Peter Parker or not, Tom Holland is out there hyper-hyping the huge scope of the project and all, but confirming. the whole thing. multiversal insanity that we can expect from the procedure. ‘This is the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever,’ the latest actor to play the friendly neighborhood websiterecently said Variety. “You sit down, read the script and see what they try to do, and they succeed. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie like this. And I’m just right. , you know, again, that lucky little shit. ** that just happens to be Spider-Man in it. “ Thanks to the presence of Doctor Strange in the screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spidey 3 can exploit all kinds of parallel dimensions that contain alternate versions of the titular hero. Nothing is really out of place. For example, how cool would it be to see Miles Morales make his live-action debut? With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) now dead after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the planet’s supreme wizard (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) serves as a mentor to young Peter. “I’m not going to tell you anything about it because I learned my lesson,” the spoiler-prone Dutchman said last year, just before reading the script for the first time. “But I’m so excited… I’m going to read this now and I can’t wait.” Production on the threequel began in November 2020, but took a hiatus over Christmas and New Years. “We have a lot more filming to do,” Holland revealed during her conversation withVariety, adding that only seven weeks of filming have taken place so far. “We stopped in for the Christmas break, then started again. I’m as excited as everyone to see it, let alone be a part of it.” Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair, wrapping up the trilogy he started with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.Zendaya (“MJ”), Jacob Batalon (“Ned”), Marisa Tomei (“Aunt May”) and Tony Revolori (“Flash Thompson”) are among the returning cast members. Spider-Man 3 (it doesn’t have an official title yet) hits theaters on Friday, December 17 of this year. Hope this date sticks like some of Peter Parker’s homemade straps. Spider-Man: Far From Home Video – What attracted Jake Gyllenhaal to the MCU? | SYFY YARN

