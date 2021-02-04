Writer Carson helped change environmental law

The Maryland Writers Association created the Writers Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights, and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writers Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at writing prompts each month.
Knowing is not half as important as it is feeling. Rachel Carson
Genre: Nature Writer Nature writing is a form of creative non-fiction in which the natural environment or a narrator’s encounter with the natural environment serves as the dominant subject.
Sample Playlist: Silent Spring, Under the Sea Wind, The Edge of the Sea, and The Sense of Wonder
Rachel Loiuse Carson (19071964) was born in SpringDale, Pennsylvania, graduated from Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University) in 1929, studied at the Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratory, and received her Masters in Zoology from the University Johns Hopkins in 1932. She began her career as an aquatic biologist at the US Bureau of Fisheries, supplemented her income by writing feature articles on natural history for the Baltimore Sun and became a full-time nature writer. in the 1950s. She is best known for writing Silent Spring, which focuses on the dangers of pesticides presented to the environment.
As a child, Carson was an avid reader and writer. She began writing stories, often involving animals, at age eight and had her first story published in St. Nicholas magazine at age ten. Her favorite literature included the natural world, especially the ocean. As a result, she read Beatrix Potter and Gene Stratton-Porter and, in high school, enjoyed Herman Melville, Joseph Conrad, and Robert Louis Stevenson.
Carson published The Sea Around Us in 1951 which became a bestseller, won her a US National Book Award, demonstrated that she was a gifted writer, and gave her financial security. His subsequent books, The Edge of the Sea and Under the Sea Wind, were also bestsellers. This sea trilogy explored all ocean life, from shores to depths.
With the success of her sea trilogy, Carson turned her attention to conservation and became very interested in the problems she believed to be caused by synthetic pesticides. She published Silent Spring in 1962, the impact of which was to arouse the interest of many Americans in environmental issues. This book inspired a grassroots environmental movement that led to the establishment of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the posthumous Carsons award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Carson never married, but throughout her life she cared for several family members who needed it. Carson died of complications from breast cancer at age 56 and is buried in Silver Spring, MD. Learn more about www.rachelcarson.org.
Maryland Writers Association invites you to have fun writing about nature like Rachel Carson. Using up to 100 words, write about the natural environment or your encounter with the natural environment.
In January, readers were asked to write children’s literature about a young adult going through difficult times with the help of a supportive adult and to include an attic or library.
Here are some original selections:
Mya woke up from a good night’s sleep with one thing in mind to draw a picture of cherries. The urge was so strong that she decided to skip breakfast. She went to her desk in the playroom, opened the drawer in the lower right and took out her crayons.
She wondered, why pencils, I usually use watercolors?
She started to draw two circles for the cherries and had two rods connected above the circles. She showed some moisture on the stems and made sure the window behind her reflected off the left cherry. Its brilliant red coloring made the cherries appear reflective.
By Mike Gahan from La Plata
On the August morning of his 12th birthday, standing at the cash desk of the Megrim Public Library, Redmond Reddy Gaines awaited trial for Miss Athenas. The farrah haired librarian inspected the letter he handed her, handwritten by her father, allowing Reddy to consult adult books.
Miss Athena said, where is your father?
Reddy said, work. Paint a house.
The librarian dissipated his tears. She photocopied the letter from the dads and filed it.
Reddy stuffed the warm copy of the 1979 golden ticket into his wallet.
She said, you will have new worlds to conquer.
By Lawrence McGuire of Waldorf
Sooner or later it had to happen. The library had its first issue with a newly released antagonist: The Paperbug.
The authority to close the book on this trashy piece of non-fiction rested with Librarian Buffy. Our nerdy, yet supple heroine paged a hard-backed fumigator. Stepping forward, he said: I’m going to get this poorly examined vermin removed in one sitting.
With that, the dog-eared insect hunter checked his insect index. After identifying Papyrus-Vulgaris, he made a resolution by opening a box of Critter-Nuke.
The Paperbugs are now sold out. Today, a new creature can be found chewing in Buffys Library: The Bookworm.
By Steve Baker from Hughesville
Black clothes, carefully brushed without pet fur
hair combed, pinned back with precision.
Be careful not to mark my clothes in white
unnecessary chin bar adjustment, adjustment and retuning.
Whisper playing a passage I memorized
Bright lights, with the darkness beyond
A final adjustment, this time for the show.
Eyes closed, I feel the sound move, I see it soar and
silence. Time stands still and I hear everything.
By Amy Paronto from Baltimore
First day, first class at Parktown Middle and transfer student Thom struggled to understand Mr. Kelsos’ lecture on legebra. Finally, Thom asked a question about factoring to which his teacher answered, then Mr. Kelso asked the whole class, more stupid questions?
His new classmates howled with laughter in Thom’s ears.
Later, in a library study room, Dr Fritz greeted Thom and asked him about his first day. Bob Fritz was chair of the Parktown math department and an old friend of the Thoms family. Thom reluctantly recounted his humiliating first period, lamenting, I guess I’m too stupid for here.
Day two, first period and Thom saw Bob Fritz standing at the board. Dr Fritz asked everyone to sit down and then said Mr Kelso no longer teaches in Parktown. I will be a replacement until your new teacher is assigned. Alas, there are even stupid teachers but in this class I can assure you there are no stupid students or stupid questions. I got it?
By Jon Ketzner from Cumberland