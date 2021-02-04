Famous Mississippi Songwriter Jim Weatherly Dies at 77





Famous Mississippi songwriter Jim Weatherly died at his Tennessee home on Wednesday at the age of 77. The Weatherlys family announced her passing on Facebook, saying they are grateful for her love and legacy. A native of Pontotoc and former quarterback of Ole Miss, he went on to become a renowned songwriter, author of hits like “Midnight Train To Georgia. Cause of death has not been disclosed. Senator Roger Wicker has published a statement on the passing of Weatherlys, saying: Gayle and I are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Jim Weatherly. From his days as a quarterback at Pontotoc High School and Ole Miss, to his decades of successful writing in several different genres he has always been a peerless talent – a favorite son – of whom we could all be proud. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones. According to the Grammy Museum in Mississippi, Weatherly was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi March 17, 1943. He started writing songs at the age of about 12. Later, Weatherly attended school at Ole Miss where he played for legendary coach Johnny Vaught as a quarterback. rear of the All-Southeastern and ho mention norable All-American on the 1964 squad. He was also a member of the only defeated and untied National Championship team in University of Mississippi history in 1962, a team that won the SEC Championship that year. there and again in 1963, after his college football career, he pursued a career in music. Weatherlys’ biggest hit, Midnight Train to Georgia, was released by Gladys Knight and the Pips in 1973. The song reached number 1 on the pop and R&B charts and won a Grammy Award. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. He has also worked with artists, including Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Neil Diamond, Kenny Rogers, Etta James, Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks, to name a few. -a. the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. He received the Mississippi Governors Award for Excellence in Music in 2014. Weatherly has also released seven albums. According to his family, Weatherly is survived by his wife Cynthia and children Brighton and Zack.

