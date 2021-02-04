Van Gogh’s Immersive Head-to-Toe Experience in Chicago with Fast-Track Tickets





CHICAGO – Tickets are selling fast for an immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibit about to open in Chicago. Immersive van Gogh is expected to open at Art PhareSpace Chicago, a new location within the recently renovated Germania Club Building in Chicagos. The first block of tickets disappeared for this exhibition from February 11 to September 6. A new block of tickets has just been put on sale for the entire exhibition. They can be purchased here at $ 39.99 for adults and $ 24.99 for those 16 and under. The hour-long tour experience will use 50 projectors illuminating more than 14,000 square feet of space allowing visitors to immerse themselves from head to toe and floor to ceiling in van Gogh’s works. RELATED: The Floor-to-Ceiling Van Gogh Multisensory Experience in Indianapolis Connoisseurs and new admirers of van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the work of influential artists, said Massimiliano Siccardi, designer of Immersive van Gogh. Combining cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive van Gogh is a unique and fascinating experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the minds of the artists to see these timeless works like never before. . Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago is a three story installation located at 108 W. Germania Place. The space will be dedicated to immersive art displays utilizing the architecture of Victorian-era buildings, 35-foot-high walls, and multiple levels (including balconies). The exhibits are designed to surround people on all sides. RELATED: First Van Gogh exhibition of its kind, coming only to Michigan, delayed by 2 years The capacity will be limited in accordance with the COVID security protocols of the city of Chicagos. Face masks must be worn at all times. Additional security measures include contactless ticketing, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers and social distancing circles digitally projected onto gallery floors. Immersive van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original and mood-creating music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score combining experimental electronic music with a simple piano. MORE FROM MLIVE: Nostalgic 1950s Michigan soda fountain on the market, with a booming ice cream business Michigan dad builds Field of Dreams hockey rink for sons Inside Matthew Staffords’ luxurious mansion, re-listed for $ 6.5 million, featuring the largest infinity pool in the states

